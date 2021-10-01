Vote yes
There’s a reason why Lewiston’s citizens have supported the city manager form of government for more than 50 years. Our city benefits greatly from having a trained, experienced professional to manage more than 300 employees and a $100 million annual budget.
The manager isn’t a politician and doesn’t play favorites. He serves at the will of the council, which can fire him at any time. City managers have two jobs: run the day-to-day operations of the city and implement the laws and policies that are adopted by the city council.
No law, resolution, regulation or policy (including the budget) gets approved without a majority vote of the city council. That wouldn’t change under a strong mayor. The mayor can’t act independently of the city council.
This coming election is not about accountability. It’s about politics, pure and simple. If you are unhappy with a member of the city council, then vote to replace him or her with the candidate of your choice. But don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.
Let’s keep the city manager form of government that works so well for our city.
Vote yes on Proposition 1.
Jim Bennett
Lewiston