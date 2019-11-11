Saving the world
President Jesus Trump, Republicans’ perceived savior of the free world, is, I believe, a lying, despicable, pathetic piece of excrement.
Angry Americans, including the loosely termed “conservative” writers in this venue, have been fooled by a constant stream of chaos and easily distracted from the fact that he was caught colluding with a foreign country in exchange for political advantage.
Mick Mulvaney recently said, “Get used to it,” implying that influencing a foreign president for personal, political gain is business as usual. Attention, everyone: This is collusion and simple enough even for the Party of Anything Jesus Trump Says to understand.
Trump has five blind surrogates running around the world, imitating statesmen and deluding his base with — “In my great and infinite mind, I and I alone” can repair what Socialists hath wrought.
He has forced Republicans and Supreme Court justices to take his loyalty oath — an oral application involving kneeling and suction. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham now reside in Trump’s crotch. Attorney General William Barr is in the red zone, where a corrupt Justice Department, working as his personal law firm, is defecating its best excrement on U.S. courts and the Constitution.
Trump constantly complains about “do-nothing Democrats.” Yet, over 300 bills, already passed by the House, await Senate action. Who’s doing nothing?
But faux conservatives have taken leave of their senses, believing Pat Robertson’s boast that Trump has a “mandate from heaven.” Seriously?
Seems more hellish than heavenly, yes?
Jim Roach
Moscow
Come clean
... I myself will not vote for someone who does not represent my best interests or me.
This is why this town, county and state are so messed up. ...
No one treated Barack Obama that way so do not treat my president the way you are treating Donald J. Trump. He is the best president we have ever had.
Nancy Pelosi and Adam Shiff are nothing but traitors, liars and thieves. They have tried to assassinate him and broke the Logan Act. They have repeatedly gone behind the president and talked to Ukraine, Jordan and China.
Joe Biden is a liar and a thief and so is John Kerry.
I want to vote but not if you do not tell me if you are a Democrat, Republican or independent.
I will not vote for anyone who is not representing my party and me.
Are you a communist? I want to know who I am voting for and if you are representing me. ...
If you do not show your party’s affiliation, I will not vote for you. You are an example of a socialist.
Think before you vote, so you know who is representing you. ...
The same goes for the sheriffs office and all government offices. They should not be politicized as it starts an authoritarian government and that is what we have now started. When you vote, make sure you know who you are voting for.
This should be read by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature.
Eugene Donnelley
Lewiston
We are not robots
In the “Religion” section of Oct. 19, Pastor Paul Christianson writes the article “Have you asked God for his grace?”
Christianson writes that “Jesus Christ died for each Christian personally.” Very true. But let us not forget that “he himself is that atonement for our sins. And not for ours only, but also for those of the whole world” (l John 2:2).
And John’s statement is founded on Jesus’ announcement that “God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).
Then Christianson mentions that “you were still in the thralldom of the kingdom of darkness and sin and unable to turn to Christ of your own will. ... ”
But that was not my experience. I was certainly “able” to turn to Christ, and, in fact, I did turn to Christ of my own free will, some years ago, under conviction by the Holy Spirit.
During the Lord’s public ministry, sometimes Jesus would call someone to follow him, and, under conviction, that person would leave everything and follow him (Matthew 4:18-22; Mark 2:14). At other times, the Lord would call someone to follow him, and, under the same conviction, that person would not follow him (Matthew 19:21,22). It was all a matter of personal choice.
If God’s love for the Christian is “irresistible,” as Christianson claims, then that makes every Christian nothing but a robot or puppet, with God pulling all the strings.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville