Questions flouridation
Remember when the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley was persuaded to vote to flouridate our water systems?
Most of the information put forth came from the giant chemical companies. At that time, the American Medical Association and the American Dental Association supported flouridation.
Fluorine is a chemical that can’t be contained in any vessel. It is so corrosive that it will dissolve anything it comes into contact with.
Once in your body it’s always there.
No matter however hard you try, there is no way to filter it out of water. The National Institutes of Health, it seems, were careful to not make any correlation between it and cancer. There is no patient, living or dead, with cancer who is fluorine-deficient.
It eats the plastic, iron or whatever in the pipes that bring your water to you.
These are fluoride chemicals you are ingesting. How was this great hoax enacted upon humanity.
The Grinch padded the pocket of Who.
Ben Seubert
Lewiston
Wasting money
I was reading Flora Teachman’s latest letter to the Tribune. What I gleaned from her letter was that she was addressing wasteful government spending and I wanted to throw in my 2 cents worth. Teachman’s letter brought to mind a time, back when I was a high school or college debater, and the topic that year was wasteful government spending. As we were doing our research to prepare for the debates, we came across an item that I have never forgotten 40 to 50 years later. Back then, the U.S. government spent, I believe, $500,000 on a study to measure the anal temperature of Eskimo sled dogs.
All I could think, knowing how tough those sled dogs are, is how glad I was not to be the guy standing around holding the thermometer.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Trump called it right
The raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was a spectacular success. It reminded the world of the unbelievable capabilities of the U.S. military and that our role in the Middle East is not dead. No other country in the world is capable of the timely implementation of this complex operation. I’m sure President Donald Trump knew a failure would have cost him a chance at reelection in 2020, yet he gave the go ahead.
The AP published an article titled “Trump suggests impeachment was the reason he kept raid secret.”
The AP suggested that, not Trump. What Trump correctly stated was that he did not tell House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders about the raid because of fear they would leak the news to the press. Trump never mentioned the impeachment process.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Republicans also weren’t told for the same reason. It once again demonstrates the lack of ability of our congressional members to keep a secret and their ignorance about placing our military personnel at risk. It seems we no longer believe “loose lips sink ships.”
Our helicopters had to fly over troop concentrations and air space controlled by other countries during the mission, so Trump informed them, including Russia, of the operation before launching helicopters. It was done to protect the safety of our troops.
Evidently, we can count on Russia to keep a secret. Will that now lead to another impeachment investigation of Trump collusion?
Bill Mulligan
Clarkston