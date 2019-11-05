Deficits soaring
Our 5th Congressional District representative, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, touts that she is a fiscal conservative and does not believe in reckless spending of our money. However, if you watch what she does, not what she says, we know otherwise. Our federal deficit, which is what our nation owes, is now a whopping $984 billion. That deficit has risen 50 percent in the Donald Trump era, even though the president promised he would eliminate it.
When asked at a town hall meeting what we could do, and what our representative was doing, to stop the skyrocketing federal deficit, the answer was a quipped: “We need to balance the budget.” So, with a Republican held-Congress and White House, they had the ability to do just that; they did not.
The congresswoman excitedly shared that there is a decrease in unemployment now, and that is true. You would think more people making money would help decrease our federal deficit, but no. Even with more people working and bringing in more income for our country, our deficit keeps skyrocketing. The problem is that in 2017, the Republican-led Congress and president slashed taxes for the wealthy and big corporations and told us the “tax cuts will pay for themselves.”
No, they did not.
So the question for us is: Will we continue to vote for someone who represents the wealthy and big corporations over the people they were paid to represent — or will we say we have had enough abuse? We can protect ourselves, if we vote.
Pat Bates
Clarkston
Sounding ‘Retreat’
Commander Cave-In is at it again, creating blustering demands and then caving-in when he can’t get his way. Let’s look at President Donald Trump’s “deal making.”
While campaigning for the presidency, Commander Cave-In talked tough about fighting terrorists. Now he’s in full retreat from Syria, abandoning our allies and letting ISIS get away. And he’s surrendering Afghanistan to the Taliban.
He ranted and raved against North Korea’s missile launches. Now, Commander Cave-In just shrugs and dismisses the missiles as “very standard.”
He blustered and threatened China, trying to strong-arm them into concessions but then ran away from negotiations when they stood up to him.
Commander Cave-In created a propaganda war against Venezuela and then ran away when Vladimir Putin took control of Venezuela’s gold and oil.
He threatened Mexico with severe tariffs but when his own party revolted, Commander Cave-In just retreated and declared victory.
Commander Cave-In claims he’s tough on Russia, but refused to implement the sanctions passed by Congress.
In his first congressional budget battle, Commander Cave-In created a government shutdown, only to fold 34 days later.
Hear that bugle? It’s sounding “Retreat.”
Paul Oman
Clarkston