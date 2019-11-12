Vindman’s a patriot
In regard to the smearing of the Purple Heart recipient, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, professional online troll and Fox News baton-twirler, “Amos Bench” suggests this decorated war veteran is a “low-level double agent and traitor” because Vindman had the temerity to stand up for the Constitution and not lie for the president. Vindman attempted to correct the transcript that President Donald Trump and his lawyers edited, but his efforts were rebuffed and the record was concealed on a classified server. Thankfully, for America, true patriots such as Lt. Col. Vindman are stepping up to protect the rule of law and our democracy.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
Facts don’t matter
Hunter Biden’s Oct. 14 interview on ABC:
“You didn’t have an extensive knowledge about natural gas or Ukraine itself.”
“Uh, no.”
“You are the son of the vice president. What role do you think that played (of getting on the board of Burisma, Ukraine natural gas company, and being paid several million dollars)?”
“I think it’s impossible for me to be on any of the boards I mentioned without saying I am the son of the vice president.”
Joe Biden’s Jan. 23, 2018 interview at Council of Foreign Relations:
“We’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They (Ukraine) said, you have no authority. You’re not the President. The president (Barack Obama) said I can call him. … If the prosecutor (investigating Burisma corruption) is not fired, you’re not getting the money. The son of bitch got fired.”
Public Law 113-272 Ukraine Freedom Support signed by President on Dec. 18, 2014: ... “The secretary of state shall counter government corruption and improve accountability (in Ukraine).”
President Donald Trump in a July 25 conversation with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it. It sounds horrible to me. ...”
Asking for Ukraine assistance to counter corruption is an impeachable offense?
There was no mention of foreign aid or quid pro quo. Read the transcript.
Democrats will impeach the president since they have the House majority and been searching for a reason for years. The facts do not matter.
Rick Hanks
Clarkston
Back in the day
Remember when:
l Elections were the opinion poll and the opinion polls were not the elections?
l “Diversity” was about opinions and equality was about skin color?
l “Awakened” meant aware and accepting of everything?
l “Connected” meant intimate and conversant with other human beings?
God help us all.
J.C. Passmore Jr.
Elk City