Detainees mistreated
In Washington state, when a defendant is detained in jail on a felony complaint filled in District Court, a formal criminal charge must be filed in Superior Court within 30 days of the date the felony complaint was filed.
According to court rules, the Superior Court must arraign the defendant within 14 days of the date the information was filed. Finally the defendant must be brought to trial in Superior Court within 60 days of his arraignment in Superior Court.
Why is it, I wonder, that detainees are sitting in the Asotin County Jail for much longer than the prescribed 60 days with no trial scheduled, let alone completed? Even more so, the unconstitutionality of conditions, restrictions and deprivation of liberty at the jail amount to punishment of the detainee. Under the due process clause, a detainee may not be punished prior to an adjudication of guilt. ...
Why are detainees being treated worse than actual inmates of Asotin County Jail who are serving out their sentences or awaiting transfer to Department of Corrections?
The jail would be substantially less crowded if the evidence at bond proceedings was not misrepresented by prosecutors, which in turn leads to conditions that are unreasonable for individuals who do not have a history of or a propensity for violence.
The object of bail is to guarantee the appearance of the accused ... at such times as the court may direct. It is not a revenue measure in lieu of a fine or method to punish. ...
Jason Waits
Clarkston
Conduct unbecoming
The deceptions, distortions and lies from sycophants like Jeff Sayre are totally unacceptable. Facts matter.
First, the Mueller report did in fact implicate President Donald Trump in very significant wrongdoing on many levels. The report outlines 10 instances of obstruction of justice by the president. It also clearly outlines substantial Russian interference in the 2016 election on behalf of the president, and that election interference is not only ongoing, but increasing. This assessment is supported by the recent Senate Intelligence Committee report, which reached the same conclusions.
Second, no transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine President Zelensky has been released. Only an edited summary has been released. Nothing the whistleblower alleged has been proven false. In fact, everything has been confirmed, and we’ve learned volumes of new information as a result of the investigation. It will be informative to see what happens when Adam Schiff subpoenas the server the call recording is on, won’t it?
Third, it’s a flat out lie to say these investigations are happening without Republican participation. There are 47 GOP members in the room participating firsthand in these closed hearings; asking witnesses questions and everything.
Finally, everything Trump has done in the Middle East has strengthened Russia’s hand and weakened ours. Abandoning the Kurds to ethnic cleansing was an act seen clearly by the world as desertion of a battlefield ally.
Sayre’s lies are conduct unbecoming of an American. They are the words of a disconnected cultist. This is what today’s GOP has become.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee