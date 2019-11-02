Yes, it could be worse
Wow. I have just read the Wednesday editorial headlined “Could socialized medicine be any worse?”
Yes, it is worse. My own long-suffering Canadian brother just shrugs, and says, “That’s the way it is. We can’t do anything about it.”
Hector, a lifelong friend in southeast British Columbia, was admitted to the emergency room in January with a 100 percent blockage due to an enlarged prostate. A catheter was inserted. There is only one urologist in southeast B.C. The earliest appointment to see him was in September, a nine-month wait.
By the time of his mid-September surgery, Hector was on his 12th catheter. The single-payer system offered him no other options. The option of crossing the line into the U.S. no longer exists. The government used to pay a portion of surgeries if it recognized that it could not provide care in a reasonable time frame. No longer. The lucky few who can pay cash stateside do so.
Voters, readers of the Lewiston Tribune and editors must take off their blinders and get educated. It is your money, raised from your taxes, not the “government’s.”
Be very wary of any Democrat’s “free care for all” proposal, It will take away all that you value, including your money, through prohibitive taxes and your right to choose your medical care/caregivers.
Frances Rotter
Grangeville
Unfair to family
We are writing this letter to let the court system know its way of doing things is B.S.
We have seen sex offenders get away with probation and a slap on the wrist. But we know a couple of people in the system who are trying to stay together. They got slapped with a two-year no-contact order on them for a verbal argument. One was intoxicated, one was the designated driver.
When he woke up the next morning, he had to call his wife to see why she wasn’t home. So they decided to stop drinking, to get back on their medicine and go to counseling, which they have done.
They continued with their court matters, which started with one judge who denied the prosecutor’s no-contact order.
Then the next time they go to court, they get a new judge who he slaps a two-year no-contact order.
They are doing all the right things to be a strong family.
How is this justice? How can a judge and a prosecutor do this to a family but let rapists and sex offenders off without probation?
We can only hope that when this goes to trial, it is dropped.
They are a great family and need to be together as they deal with their youngest’s health issues, going back and forth to Spokane for numerous doctors visits and another surgery.
Calvin and Kathy Reel
Lewiston
Why there?
I am writing about a curiosity as to why there are so many train cars bearing the placard “flammable” sitting on the tracks in Lapwai across from a preschool, store and gas station, leaking fumes into the air that are toxic.
If they have gas in them and start a fire the train cars will burn. If empty, they become explosive from the fumes left in the cars.
This is potentially hazardous and deadly to a whole community of people and animals. These cars need to be removed from the area and properly handled. My questions is: Who put them there? Why there? Who do the people contact to get them removed?
Please post some sort of answer for people to refer to so as to resolve this situation. The thought surrounding “why” can be overwhelming.
Anita Witte
Lewiston
Believes Vindman
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman earned the Purple Heart in 2004, his Ranger Tab and Combat Infantryman Badge before serving on the staff of the Joints Chief of Staff and the National Security Council. No matter how Fox News and President Donald Trump’s venal sycophants try to smear Vindman, I’ll take the light bird over the orange turducken any day of the week, and twice on Thanksgiving.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston