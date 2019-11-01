Respect the rules
The League of Women Voters of the Lewis-Clark Valley conducts candidate forums for the voters.
You can view the Oct. 8 city council forum at www.livestream.com/lcsc or www.youtube.com/user/cityoflewistonid. Please inform yourself by viewing it before you vote in Tuesday’s election.
The League is a nonpartisan organization that does not support or oppose any political party or any candidate.
The public should know that the candidates and the public were informed that “ no portion or excerpts of this program are authorized for any candidate’s political campaign.”
Unauthorized use of the program constitutes a breach of the league’s policy as well as jeopardizes the league’s reputation.
Maxine Miller
LWV
Lewiston
Vote no
There is a small number of people who will benefit if Proposition 1 is approved for a new megajail in Asotin County —the 12 employees who work there and the ones who “reside” there. As far as I am concerned, those who reside there should consider how they got there instead of how much room they have.
Maybe if it’s not so comfortable, they won’t want to come back. Please, vote no on this proposal. It’s going to cost more than this sales tax increase will cover.
Janet S. Driggs
Clarkston