Fighting back
The fight is on in Washington state and it’s looking like full rebellion against gun control and Initiative 1639.
Enter Initiative 1094, the citizens initiative to repeal I-1639. Petitions have been printed and last week, they hit the ground running.
This is a real grassroots effort by unpaid citizens who are going to erase the billionaire class Mike Bloomberg law that was a hoax played on the state. ...
It’s going to be a huge challenge to get the 300,000 signatures needed so get out to Sid’s Pawn or Schurmans True Value Hardware and look for them outside the storefronts that allow us to set up shop — as well as door to door canvassing — and sign the petition. Don’t sign more then once or you invalidate your effort. We will take signatures until late December.
If you are anti-gun or don’t like guns, you still should sign this because it rights the wrong that organizers did with I-1639 by violating the law on how to conduct their petition campaign. ...
If you care about your government operating within the law, ... you have a vested interest in reigning it in. Government that starts to do anything it wants is a government that is headed for total power. ...
Those of you who supported I-1639 to raise the age to buy a semi-automatic but had no idea of the other aspects were blindsided. This is your chance to fix it. ...
Thank you for your support and see #F1639 on Facebook.
Mike Dietz
Clarkston
Dems think you’re stupid
Joseph Goebbels was propaganda minister to Adolf Hitler.
CNN CEO Jeff Zucker is propaganda minister to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Shiff and the Democratic Party.
On Jan. 20, 2017, Donald Trump became president. That was when the impeachment began based on Hillary Clinton’s Russian Steele dossier.
The Trump Foundation gave more than $12 million plus to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
For the eight years under President Barack Obama, casualty rates in Afghanistan and Iraq were extremely high. Under Trump, they are down to zero.
In 64 A.D., Emperor Nero played the fiddle for six days while Rome burned.
Now Empress Nancy Pelosi along with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Rep. Maxine Waters and Emperor Schiff have been screaming for impeachment 24 hours a day for three years while California, like Rome, burns.
I see the Democrats burning the Constitution.
Fact is these Democrats think you people are stupid and that Hillary Clinton was correct when she stated you people are deplorable.
Howard E. Miller
Asotin
Diversify news sources
More and more, I’m hearing that a lot of people only watch one news source. This greatly concerns me. I know all the cable news stations have their own “slant.” This is fine — as long as the listener/reader takes that slant into consideration when determining the veracity of the coverage.
But when the public only watches one point of view, there is a great danger in becoming misinformed, manipulated and ultimately used to serve someone else’s agenda.
Please, people, watch and read it all, even though you may not agree with it. You may just learn something you didn’t know before. You will be able to make a much more informed decision when asked to vote or even when just asked for an opinion during a conversation.
Otherwise, you lay yourselves open to fostering causes that are meant to validate and propagate circumstances designed to only benefit a few, instead of all of us.
Be informed. It’s the best way we can keep the politicians, corporate businesses, your neighbors and your bosses honest while keeping our country healthy and free.
Ren Gron
Clarkston