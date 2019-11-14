Wear purple
November is pancreatic cancer month and Nov. 21 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day. Please mark your calendars to wear purple, light the indoors and outdoors with purple or do whatever you can to bring public awareness to facts about pancreatic cancer.
l In the next year, 56,770 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and 45,750 will die from the disease.
l Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States, surpassing breast cancer.
l Pancreatic cancer is one of the few cancers for which the survival rate has not substantially improved for more than 40 years.
l Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers — 91 percent will die within five years of diagnosis.
l Pancreatic cancer has been underfunded for decades and receives only 2 percent of overall cancer research funding.
l Pancreatic cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death largely because there are no detection tools to diagnose the disease in early stages when surgical removal of the tumor is possible.
Wear purple Nov. 21 for awareness and support.
Sherri Kole
Lewiston
Who chose him?
I am the (self-appointed) “chosen one” (please don’t look to heaven ), and “I, in my great and unmatched wisdom,” will totally destroy Turkey’s economy if it steps over the line as I open the gate for the “slaughter” of our Kurd allies’ men, women and children (but please leave my two beautiful towers open).
So, the poor bone-spurred wannabe finally has blood on his hands — from the slaughter of the Kurds to the supposed “fake video” showing the “chosen one” shooting and beating the people he hates in a church, no less.
And there is the call of a possible civil war by his see-no-evil, hear-no-evil and speak-no-evil minions, if things don’t go his way in the U.S. (Gosh, this sounds similar to a Jim Jones-type of declaration).
And, I am here to tell you that there are some people living in my area who are cautioning people to start carrying a gun and be prepared for the onslaught.
If this happens, the “chosen one” will also have the blood of Americans on his hands.
Oh, and there’s the “above the law” B.S.
Also, some of you may have noticed his continual put down of Republican Sen. John McCain (deceased), former President Barrack Obama and many other former presidents.
It is called jealousy. I am neither Republican nor Democrat. I just want good honest leaders to care for America.
Alan Syron
Kooskia