Rogers is in denial
Rick Rogers wrote: “First, I am not one of those folks who could be called ‘a climate-change denier.’ ”
He then went on in the remainder of his commentary to prove that he is.
He wrote: “I am, however, one who reads, evaluates evidence, considers all viewpoints and reflects seriously.” If that were true, he wouldn’t have written his commentary.
He wrote individuals who, such as Al Gore, write about the dangers of climate change do so for the purpose of fame and fortune rather than out of a duty to warn society. Rogers went on to write about an article by Julia Rosen of the Los Angeles Times that quotes a United Nations report that appeared in the Lewiston Tribune. ...
It is the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which approved and accepted the “Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate.” You can download parts of or all of the report at www.ipcc.ch/srocc/download-report/.
Rogers apparently disregarded the IPCC report and went with the best evidence he has on the warming climate. According to Rogers, the cause of the warming climate is “tied to the activities of the sun and the movements of our Earth around it, the same way our seasons are dictated by those predictable movements.”
Since the cause of the warming climate is not the result of man’s behavior, the burning of fossil fuels, man must learn to adapt.
Why is it that Rogers refuses the scientific evidence of climate change?
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Blood on his hands
Some people are asking: “Why did President Donald Trump pull our troops out of Syria and leave our Kurdish allies to be slaughtered by Turkey?” I have a couple of theories on the subject.
My first theory is either Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Russian President Vladimir Putin paid Trump money to pull American troops out of Syria. Money talks for Trump.
My second theory is Putin told Trump to pull our troops out because we all know that Trump is one of Putin’s toadies. He does everything Putin tells him to do.
When Trump pulled our troops out of Syria, he gave Turkey permission to go in and kill every Kurdish man, woman, and child in the area. Trump has the blood of the Kurdish people on his hands. The saddest part about all this is he doesn’t care that those people have been killed. He has no conscience. Turkey is trying to wipe the Kurds off the face of the Earth much like Adolf Hitler did the Jewish people in Nazi Germany. It is called ethnic cleansing and Trump agreed to let Turkey do it.
Trump has again proven that he cannot be counted on to stick by our allies. What country will ever again believe that the United States will not abandon them and leave them to die? He has single-handedly destroyed American’s reputation in the world — just like Putin told him to do.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
Gallina treated better
Remember Scott Gallina? He is a Washington State Superior Court judge in Asotin County. He was arrested in April after years of multiple reports of him sexually harassing women working at the Asotin County Courthouse. He has been charged with second-degree rape, indecent liberties and assault with sexual motivation.
Nine women reported that the judge routinely made sexually inappropriate comments and touched them in a sexual manner. Many of the women reported fearing for their safety because of his behavior and his authority as a judge.
After his arrest, Gallina spent one night in jail and was released on $50,000 bond. The court issued no contact orders with the nine women who reported his behavior. He still has his job, although he is on paid administrative leave. Since April, he has been receiving his taxpayer paid salary of nearly $16,000 each month. His trial is not scheduled until next April, so he likely will continue to receive his salary — while he is not working — for at least six more months.
A state assistant attorney general is serving as the prosecutor in Gallina’s case. When questioned about Gallina being released on bail, an assistant attorney general said the judge who released Gallina did not have a choice. The court must believe that Gallina limits his alleged sexual harassment to the courthouse.
If any of us faced the same charges as Gallina, we would be in jail. The wealthy and powerful with friends in high places definitely receive special treatment in the U.S. justice system.
Becky Eklund
Clarkston
Cheering for Brown
On Aug. 26, Seth Brown became the 18th former Lewis-Clark State College Warrior baseball player called to the major leagues. He played outfield for the Oakland As, batting .297 with 13 runs batted ins and a .366 on-base percentage.
Brown bats left-handed and throws left-handed. For one season, 2015, he played for the Warriors, leading them to an NAIA World Series title. His 23 home runs were a national NAIA high.
After observing Brown perform during 2015, this writer toward the end of the season, chanted “MVP, MVP” in the stands. Let’s hope Brown earns a starting berth for the As in 2020.
Richard Meyerhof.
Lewiston