It’s ‘just money’
It is interesting that the Lewiston Tribune would republish an editorial opinion titled “Dam removal would impoverish the Northwest” with no more evidence of authorship than who it was who published the article. That’s especially so in the fact that the assertion of “impoverishment” is so blatantly equivocal.
Even a cursory examination of the economic value of the four lower Snake River dams reveals that huge subsidies are levied and dispersed for the operation of those dams. The cost-effective status of those dams can only be defended by those who ignore the facts in deference to their current limited benefit.
Listing the pertinent facts of decreasing economic value of those dams would far exceed the allowed space of the opinion page, but those facts are available to those who question.
This is just the economic facet of the issue and may be the least of the issues to consider — as it is “just money.” Restoring the environmental damage from past decisions is probably even more unpredictable.
Bill Chetwood
Lewiston
No reason for pride
Have you been to the Lewiston Post Office lately?
As you walk up the sidewalk, you will have your senses assaulted with the Acacia tree’s very stinky fallen fruit. Yes, it will get on your shoes and into your car and home.
Then as you walk in the door, look up at the ceiling where you will see about seven large water rings that have been there for more than two years — and getting larger. At times, there is a very malodorous smell of mold inside the post office and there have been homeless people eating and sleeping there.
Pride in our post office?
I say indeed not.
Nancy Hansen
Lewiston
Undermining free speech
I’d like to reveal the hypocrisy of the diversity and inclusion movement. It seems like an unrealistic promotion of thought police tactics. It attempts to dissolve the right to express individual opinion.
The history of subversive governments is a testament of the resiliency of individual thought minus permission to express it.
People are losing jobs because of false allegations of “offensive talk” and the accused are denied any recourse for defense.
This is evidence of unintended consequences of the victimhood narrative. If selected groups of people are designated victims, then where is the justice and equality for actual victims who get pushed aside?
Free speech is paramount in a free society. I witness violent leftist rhetoric induced by speculative half-truths presented as news. There will always be people enchanted by rebel ideology as well as a broad spectrum who stick with tried-and-true ideology. Identity politics is like ebola for a free and natural society.
As an already integrated society, why do we need mission statements?
Camille Hattrup
Troy
Moving
Due to the need for more space, “Christmas for our Heroes Overseas 2019” has moved to the Lewiston VFW Sourdough Post No. 10043 at 1104 Warner Ave.
We thank everyone who has helped in the past and hope to see you again on Nov. 16 and Nov. 23, from 2 to 6 p.m.
We still need items plus help filling boxes for our heroes.
If you have any questions, please call Eva Smathers at (509) 254-7901, VFW Post No. 10043 at (208) 746-4359 or me at (509) 758-2234.
Susan Comstock
Clarkston
Save the dams
In the 20th century, my wise predecessors ... envisioned that by harnessing the combination of gravity and water, a natural resource could be used by everyone in the area. Some of these benefits are a large recreation resource, a 465-mile inland waterway, a huge electrical generation resource, downriver flood control, aquifer recharge and irrigation. ...
Much expensive work has been done on the Columbia and Snake rivers to improve fish returns. ...
But few are looking at the ocean part of anadromous fish cycles. One study by the research group Kitama points out nearly all salmon runs in rivers from Oregon to Alaska have greatly diminished during the past 50 years. Only the Columbia has dams on it. In fact, the Columbia is no better or worse than any other river in the area.
As a grain producer I obviously benefit from the increased efficiency of the inland waterway. But I get satisfaction in knowing products I grow are transported in a safe and energy efficient way. As a user of electricity, I also understand using water and gravity is a very efficient and renewable way to generate power to meet the needs of the Pacific Northwest. Until a quantumly new way of storing electricity becomes available, storing water behind a dam is a very good battery. The dams also make costly and more importantly unreliable wind and solar energy better because of dams’ water storage capacity. ...
The dams have far more positive environmental impacts than negative ones.
Cliff Tacke
Greencreek