‘Outing’ candidates
After reading two recent editorials by Marty Trillhaase, the “Litmus test” and “Red tsunami,” I’ve concluded it would be best to remove any party affiliation from the ballot. Doing so would encourage more voters to focus on issues.
Unfortunately, it looks like there will be pressure to add rather than to remove party labels. It is becoming apparent that Idaho Republican Party Chairman Raul Labrador will push hard for making our city, county and school board elections partisan as I saw several posts on social media supporting that idea.
In addition, there were posts identifying the party affiliations of those running in the Nov. 5 elections. Thanks to the Republican primary system, it’s easy to “out” a candidate.
Mary Ollie
Bonners Ferry
The final class
The senior class of 2020 at Lewiston High School has 325 members. They are the 93rd and last class to attend and graduate from the building on Ninth Avenue.
The class of 1928 was the first to graduate from the “new” building on Ninth Avenue. The class had 71 seniors. The superintendent was Joel Jenifer and the coach was Syb Kleffner.
Our downtown junior high school is named for Joel Jenifer.
Coach Kleffner and his son Flip, who was born in Lewiston in 1933 while his dad was coaching here, were both good athletes at the University of Idaho and both are in the Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame.
Jack Lee was a senior in 1928. He was the student body president and a good athlete. For the rest of his life, he owned Lee’s men’s clothing store in downtown Lewiston.
Dr. E.G. Braddock was Lewiston’s mayor in 1928 and he had a daughter in the class. Birk Binnard was a senior, and his family owned the Liberty Theater. Mike Casseto was a junior and a good football player. Casseto went on to be an educator and for years was the school superintendent at Orofino.
I have more information about 1928 and plan to write an article about that year, but I might write about the class of 2020, too.
I would like help in the 2020 class about how many have had parents or grandparents who graduated from LHS.
Let me know. And go Bengals.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston