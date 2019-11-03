Backs Bradbury
I support retired Judge John Bradbury for Lewiston’s city council.
Bradbury has been instrumental in identifying the recent past mismanagement of the Lewiston City Library, calling for change in leadership and ensuring that going forward the Library will better serve the people of Lewiston. Bradbury led the fight to force the city of Lewiston to ask the people to vote for wastewater and water improvements. The city and the current council were afraid of a vote and Bradbury took the city to court and won. Voting matters, whether it is a new high school, replacing a water treatment plant or electing a city council.
I plan to vote and I will be supporting John Bradbury.
Brian Hensley
Lewiston
Endorses Miller
I had the pleasure of serving with Cari Miller for two years on the Lewiston City Council and know first-hand how lucky we are to have her as our city councilor.
Miller brings a voice of reason, a passion for Lewiston and a vision for the future that is needed on the council.
She does her homework, she listens to our neighbors and comes to meetings prepared to make decisions that will be in the best interest of the people of Lewiston.
We need leaders who understand the issues and know how to get things done and Miller is that leader.
I hope you’ll cast your ballot for a true community leader, a mom and a veteran. Please vote for Cari Miller on Tuesday.
Jesse Maldonado
Lewiston
Backs Lawrence, Larsen
I am a current council member and I really appreciate the accomplishments of the last year for the city of Clarkston.
Being the newest member on the council, I had a lot to learn and I appreciate those who have supported my growth and success in my seat.
It has been a great educational and emotional experience that I’m honored to have.
I knew when I came in there were a few differences and disagreements on issues, but I did not know that I would learn to appreciate those individuals with different opinions.
Mayor Monika Lawrence is a dedicated, hard worker who is committed to making the best decisions for the city and the community. And even though on some issues we see things very differently, we can respectfully agree to disagree. We can have valid discussions pertaining to both sides and find valid solutions that are beneficial to the city. I would like to continue working with her and see new projects and ideas to help our city grow and thrive economically.
I also would like to continue working with Belinda Larsen as I know she has the best interest for the community at heart.
Both of these incumbents are hard working, dedicated and determined and I know both will look out for the best interest of the city and the citizens. I would be honored to sit by both of them again.
Melyssa Andrews
Clarkston
Picks Kelly, Miller
We have a very important decision to make on Tuesday.
Local nonpartisan elections are really more important for us residents in our daily lives than state or national elections. Choose wisely.
Kevin Kelly understands the issues that affect middle-class residents because he is one. As a well-respected member of the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission, he knows how the commission’s day-to-day decisions have affected individual lives and our communities.
Kelly is a veteran, a family man, a regular church attendee with his family, a man who actively supports quality education for each and every one of Lewiston’s children and believes that everyone, regardless of income, deserves to be heard. I urge you to vote for Kevin Kelly for city council.
Please also return Cari Miller to the council. Her expertise in long-range planning and in working with all citizens and council members is a huge plus at a time when Lewiston has finally started to tackle its water, transportation and growth issues. Miller saw the value to hiring our new city manager who has brought his considerable expertise to this city.
Miller had to scramble to fund her own education so she knows what today’s parents and kids face. Her background in economics, in the military, as a Home Depot store manager, with the Idaho Food Bank and now in banking combined with her collaborative approach to others has identified her as outstanding council member.
Kathleen Gaines
Lewiston
Diversity is key
Please vote. A representative voter turnout and diversity on the city council reduce groupthink and fringe ideology that threaten Moscow’s celebrated status as a political and cultural outlier.
Consider candidates’ positions on key issues and general comportment, on and off the political stage. We’re voting for Maureen Laflin, Sandra Kelly and Anne Zabala. ...
They’re independent, resistant to peer pressure and unafraid of offering dissenting opinions to inspire better decisions. They know that business success and environmental protection — including regulatory oversight — aren’t mutually exclusive.
Kelly has done her homework preparatory to serving on council, immersing herself in volunteerism for the Humane Society, Kenworthy, historic preservation, 1912 Center, Lions, League of Women Voters, human rights and more.
Zabala is a networker with a holistic worldview. Such awareness will inform identification of the basin’s sustainable water supply and energy standards for public buildings, such as new police facilities.
Laflin is a champion of underdogs. As the University of Idaho’s legal aid director, she filed the suit that secured compensation for marginalized residents of the infamous Syringa trailer park. A skilled mediator, she’ll bring diplomacy, critical thinking and problem-solving to council. She’ll advocate for quality affordable housing, resources for aging-in-place and transportation infrastructure to safely accommodate all users, including children, cyclists and people with disabilities.
Moscow is best served by policymakers who prioritize human connections, who are rational and compassionate, and recognize community-building as qualitative, not the exclusive domain of spreadsheets and statistics.
Laflin, Zabala and Kelly understand. Please vote thoughtfully and independently.
Nancy Chaney and Gary Bryan
Moscow
Pass Prop. 1
Law enforcement and a jail are truly a part of the foundation for any community. If any of that foundation breaks, it can cause havoc for the public, businesses, schools and to general safety.
Asotin County has needed a new jail for years and we are being asked to support it now. It is imperative that we do. Proposition 1 is asking us to support a small sales tax that will go to a new jail and operations. Thanks to the Clarkston and Asotin city councils for getting agreements in place that will dedicate all of this proposed tax in all of the community to the jail and operation.
I have seen letters to the editor from people who have no clue regarding the proposed jail and the process that has been going on for almost two years in researching this project.
Unfortunately, there was not a lot of planning for the future or vision for expansion with the current facility. The committee working on the new jail proposal is looking to the future for growth and expansion in an effort to not have the same issue for someone else to take care of down the road.
We cannot continue to try and put Band-Aids on the problem and hope for the best.
We need a safe community. We need to pass this sales tax and get a revenue stream in place to solve this ongoing issue. Please vote yes for Proposition 1 in Asotin County.
Bob Portlock
Clarkston
Succumbed to politics
It looks as though Judge John Bradbury has made the adjustment to political life already before even being elected.
Like any good politician, he’s going back on his word (promises) as it seems best for his own personal endeavors.
He said he was not going to put out any political signs, but would only take out four different ads in the paper. Really? We are now up to six different ads in the paper and I am seeing Bradbury campaign signs out.
He indicated in his interview with KLEW that he is running because he wants to hold the city accountable. Really? He can’t even hold himself accountable for his own words. How can I reasonably expect him to hold the rest of the council accountable?
Sorry, Mr. Bradbury, you lost my vote by becoming a politician before you were a politician.
Anthony “Tony” Sevbert
Lewiston
Chooses Bradbury
Our current city council has a total lack of accountability. It has allowed our sewer and water plants to fall into disrepair, all the while spending millions on unneeded projects. They waited until the school bond passed to inform us that we were going to need another $80 million to bring those two facilities up to snuff.
In addition, we pay our city manager more than $200,000 and the department heads between $150,000 and $175,000, all in a city of fewer than 35,000 people. With an average income of less than $40,000, what we are paying out in salaries seems to me very excessive.
I for one feel my taxes and user fees are out of control. If you agree and feel this city needs change, please join me in voting for John Bradbury for city council.
Mark Edelblute
Lewiston
Back to the 1960s
When confronted with the history of horrific massacres that have propped up the Communist expansion of the last 70 years, my socialist/communist acquaintance would smirk and say, “Well to make an omelet, you have to break a few eggs.”
That was brought back to me with a recent Michael Ramirez cartoon in the Lewiston Tribune and the Oct. 5 Wall Street Journal article with a photo from the Cambodian killing fields. For expanded reading, I suggest “The Black Book of Communism” by Courtois and others.
This is not to imply that history does not have an expanded litany of “genocide first and second thoughts later, if ever.”
And for those of us old enough to have flashbacks of the 1960s, the question returns: How to defend yourself from the Omlet Party? It is going to be a long year.
Dean Hattan
Clarkston