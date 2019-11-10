Are they related?
Danny “Yack-yack” Radakovich showed that honor among attorneys is as common as honor among thieves (Oct. 6). Double-Y asserted that Rudy Giuliani “… resembles somebody’s crazy uncle.”
Reckon they’re twins.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Voters have spoken
I don’t usually comment on out-of-state issues but sometimes I can’t resist.
After Washington state voters passed Initiative 976, cutting car tabs to $30, a King County official said, “Now we must clean up another mess that Tim Eyman has created.”
These western Washington liberal, progressive, wackos just don’t get it. The voters made this choice. Eyman’s hard work just provided the means. The people there are tired of more and more taxes.
Listen to the people. Cut the socialist welfare programs and get the state’s spending back under control. Give Eyman nothing more to do.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Make a deal
To Regence Medicare Advantage and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center: Please find a way to work out an agreement for contracting with each other so patients will be able to stay with their doctors who work for St. Joe’s and with their insurance company.
I don’t want to change either of them. Paying for out of network is more than most us can pay, plus the increase in any hospital stay.
Work out your problems.
Gerry Couie
Lewiston