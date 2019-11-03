No religious test
At the Moscow League of Women Voters candidate forum, James Urquidez made some statements that were truly disturbing and raised a red flag about his candidacy.
In discussing religion and government, he brought up Christ Church and Doug Wilson’s stated mission of “making Moscow a Christian town.”
Urquidez said, “That’s the battle cry of every religion. Muslims want everyone to be Muslim.”
It seems as a candidate he sees nothing wrong in using the ballot to make Moscow a Christian town, thus undermining the spirit of inclusivity and freedom that welcomes and respects a wide spectrum of faiths, cultures and beliefs.
Urquidez went on to say, “There’s a big population of Christians in the town that I think need to be represented on city council.”
That’s even scarier. It seems Urquidez thinks we should vote according to the candidate’s religious belief and perhaps have representation on council according to size of a faith affiliation.
I believe that everyone is free to follow the religious organization of his choice, and religious affiliation should not be a factor in choosing an elected official.
I want to elect council members who make decisions based on knowledge of the issue, input from Moscow citizens and a good working knowledge of how cities are most efficiently run for the benefit of all of Moscow’s citizens.
Religious beliefs have no place in these deliberations. Please vote for candidates Anne Zabala, Sandra Kelly and Maureen Laflin, who support openness and diversity in Moscow’s town and government.
Mary Jo Hamilton
Moscow
What about the dams?
The radical environmentalists are at it again. They are still trying to tear out the lower Snake River dams. Dam breaching would seriously damage our local economy and our way of life.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is now preparing the Columbia River System Operations Review Environmental Impact Statement, which will have a dramatic impact on this issue.
So civic organizations and individuals all around our area are preparing letters and resolutions to submit to the Army Corps, supporting our dams.
Soon, our city council will be called upon to take a stance against dam breaching. Shouldn’t we know where the candidates for city council stand on this critical issue before we vote for them?
I challenge all of them to publicly announce their positions on this issue. The Lewiston Tribune should ask them this question.
Our area is ground zero. We will bear most of the impact if the dams are breached. To prevent this disaster, we must unite as a community and say, “Hell no.” You can’t destroy our dams.
Marvin F. Dugger
Lewiston
Reelect Randall
When voting for the Lewiston City Council, please keep honest, known facts in mind.
Ged Randall has shown a willingness to listen and always responds to all questions asked of him. His decisions are made with regard to welfare of the community and its citizens. He researches diligently and weighs his options carefully.
He did not abandon the airport. In that, or any other issue, ask him directly of his real position before casting your vote.
He has formulated reality-based views on what the city needs to move forward safely. He will gladly advise you of the complexities of city funding and his status in the process of moving forward.
Be assured Randall is a diligent member of the current council and will continue to serve you. He is fully vested in your interests, as is evident when you see him listening and evaluating items during meetings.
He is not on any electronic device while attending meetings; his focus is on the present items being conducted. Let him use the knowledge he has accumulated during these past terms, and allow him to carry his experience to the future for the benefit of a healthy community.
Barbara Wilsey
Lewiston
Elect Donner
Doug Donner is running for Orofino City Council. He has lived in the Orofino area all his life. He truly cares about his community. He will take the time to listen to your wishes and concerns.
Donner thoroughly researches and studies everything he does so that he can do the best job possible. He is very community-oriented, has served on many community positions and will take this position very seriously.
Donner is also on the 2019 new swimming pool committee. He grew up along with his kids using the old Orofino swimming pool and would love to see another pool in Orofino.
You will not be disappointed if you vote for Doug Donner.
Ken Harvey
Orofino