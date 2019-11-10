Finds Tribune biased
I recently received your letter announcing the increase to my subscription cost. While my wife has implored me to cancel our subscription for the last two years, we will be continue to be a Tribune subscriber, at least in the short term.
While I truly enjoy the sports coverage, particularly anything authored by Dale Grummert, as well as the local community and business news, your national and editorial reporting is so incredibly biased that I certainly have to question your statement regarding “good quality journalism.”
Nathan Alford’s marketing statement characterizing your reporting as “ fair, unbiased journalism” is not only absurd but was received as an absolute insult to my intelligence.
Even though the national news articles are slightly neutral from a political perspective, Tribune editors twist the headlines to add political bias.
You are certainly entitled to your political perspective, but any attempt to characterize your reporting as unbiased is incredible. Printing letters that don’t comply with your extreme left-leaning editorial perspective is an ineffective smokescreen that likely fools no one.
If your demographic research indicates the vast majority of your readers share your extreme political perspective, then who am I to question the strategy?
However, if my perspective is similar to that of many other readers, you might want to prepare for the ultimate demise of your publication. While I am sure my letter ...will quickly find its way to the “bag of deplorables” round file, it certainly seemed appropriate to better define my status as a “loyal reader.”
Kent Kinyon
Lewiston
Preventing animal cruelty
The Nez Perce County Animal Cruelty Unit — will it really address animal cruelty or is it just another attempt to appease people like me who have been complaining (and reporting) animal neglect (abuse) for the past three years?
Will this be a real attempt to bring charges against animal abusers or just another code that won’t or can’t be enforced?
How much “meat” will this unit have or is it just going to be “fluffy meetings?”
Are the enforcement guidelines going to be specific and enforceable?
The U.S. House of Representatives just passed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, which lists the following as animal abuse: crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating, impaling and sexual exploiting.
Where is:
1) Lack of regular feeding and watering? For 12 days, I’ve witnessed an empty feeder and frozen water in the middle of a harsh winter.
2) Not trimming the horses’ hooves?
3) Lack of pasture foliage for grazing, etc., or the simple acts of taking care of your animals?
I am a witness to all of the above and have been shut down. I have asked Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch to address these items that have been left out of PACT and to amend the bill when it goes to the Senate floor.
Will our new ACU address all of the above or will it just be an appeasing mouthpiece?
The proof will be in the pudding.
Marlene Schaefer
Lewiston
Critical of Goetz
Over the last few years, the morale of Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue has deteriorated under the control, leadership and guidance of Sheriff Chris Goetz.
During the next weeks, I will be writing a series of letters divulging negative actions perpetrated by Goetz and a handful of his minions.
I will be starting out with information that begins at the end of 2015 and the beginning of 2016. I will wait until my next letter so that I can adequately discuss a subject with the 250-word limit without dividing it among more than one letter per subject.
I have or had been a member of search and rescue since 1980 and was an officer for 20 of those years so I have some background in that area. Some information may seem petty but even a river starts out as a single drop of rain.
Declarations and petitions of candidacy for the office of the sheriff need to be in by March. So if you are considering running for sheriff or know a qualified person, you need to be seriously thinking of this.
This is only a few short months away.
As my letters are published, you might agree with me that we need a person of integrity in that office other than Goetz.
Lastly I want to make it clear that search and rescue also has many good people.
Frederick Allen
Orofino