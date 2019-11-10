Misplaced priorities
What if Congress spent one half of the time that has been spent on the impeachment process for fire suppression in California?
God help us all for our narrow agendas.
Greg Broemeling
Juliaetta
Sayre’s in Trump’s pocket
Jeff Sayre complains about the partisanship of the Democrats while his latest diatribe “Resist the tyranny of the Trump impeachment” showed him to be just another Trump partisan. ...
Let’s start with his opening statement about the Mueller investigation being B.S. ...
Bob Mueller laid out 10 instances of obstruction of justice by Trump and his administration and strongly implied Trump would be indicted if he were not president. ...
Sayre goes on about the impeachment inquiry, how the hearings are being held in secret and how they are so different than those that went on before. ...
In two prior cases, ... there was a special prosecutor appointed by the attorney general. But since William Barr is acting as Trump’s personal lawyer, ... Rep. Adam Schiff has been assigned the task of getting depositions from witnesses. That must be done in private just as it was done in prior impeachment inquiries....
The next line of Sayre’s has to be the most laughable: “The impeachment process has been falling apart ever since the release of the actual transcript of the phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.”
Actually, Mr. Sayre, every single witness who has testified ... has backed up everything the whistleblower said. ...
Those who are tempted to vote for this lying president again because so far they have refused to see the obfuscation and his inherent dishonesty might yet see him for just who he actually is and the harm he has done this country.
Wade Hoiland
Pullman
Prepare for second term
Some Americans view our president as a problem. Donald Trump is almighty; get over it. With impeachment hearings, indictments, jailed comrades, extortion, tax fraud, treason and daily misadventure, the Trump juggernaut still trundles on.
How he manipulated our Constitution and the judiciary to place himself above the law makes him almighty. Detractors should acquiesce and give him everything he wants — the wall, the Nobel Prize, parades, bomb hurricanes, mine national parks, buy Greenland, etc.
Know that all his actions are genius and pure, he is infallible and loved by all. He told us he is the chosen one. Believe it.
His second term inauguration will be a coronation like the world has never seen. The National Mall will not do. So standing atop his New York Tower, Trump will be sworn in and pledge to take everything. Give it to him.
He might just step off and walk on air to prove he is almighty. Regardless of the outcome, problem solved.
Richard Strongoni
Moscow
Cathy is not helping
Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers does her grain-growing constituents a disservice with her recent attack on Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to engage Washingtonians in a discussion about the possible impacts of breaching the lower Snake River dams.
Perhaps she still fantasizes about her “record runs” of Snake River salmon and steelhead and continues to believe that reducing the Pacific Northwest’s power surplus to 17 percent rather than the present 21 percent will cripple the Pacific Northwest’s economy.
McMorris Rodgers states the salmon/orca/dams issues should be decided by science, not politics. Yet she ignores completely repeated declarations by dozens of Pacific Northwest fish scientists that keeping these dams in place will drive Snake River spring/summer chinook, sockeye and B-run steelhead to extinction.
She criticizes those who favor breaching for representing “special interests.” Is she unaware that she herself is representing special interests and is the epitome of someone playing politics?
A petition calling for lower Snake River dam removal has been signed by 726,225 individuals. Pacific Coast and Columbia River commercial fishers, Pacific Northwest sport anglers, outfitters and guides, fish-dependent communities and Native American tribes recognize the need to breach the lower Snake River dams.
A number of groups working to restore Snake River salmon and steelhead have expressed their willingness to work with grain growers to develop alternative means of getting their crops to market. McMorris Rodgers’ disinformation campaign likely discourages those farmers from participating in any such problem-solving dialogue.
Linwood Laughy
Moscow
Thanks
I would like to say thank you to the voters of Lewiston for electing me to the city council. I am both grateful and humble that you have put your trust in me and I promise to work hard for you. Many issues were discussed during the campaign and I look forward to working as a team to address them.
Together we can make it happen.
Kevin Kelly
Lewiston