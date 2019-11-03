Choose experience
I enthusiastically announce my support for Douglas K. Donner and I encourage you to vote for Donner for Orofino City Council on Tuesday. The Orofino neighborhoods are unique areas of our county and have a proud history of independent and effective leaders. We need to continue this legacy.
Donner grew up in Orofino and also raised his family here. He is a well-respected, active resident with a history of community service. Donner is a smart, articulate, well-rounded leader in the community and a great listener.
Donner is a former Orofino City Council member with 24 years of experience.
He currently serves on the Clearwater County Planning and Zoning Commission, the pool committee and is a local board member of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
I am impressed with Donner’s personal story, his strong educational background and professional qualifications. I believe that his professionalism, budget expertise and collaborative style will be a real asset again on the Orofino City Council.
Orofino is facing complex issues. We need folks on city council who are able to hear and validate the continuum of community views on challenging topics and then collaborate to move the city forward.
In the current race for city council, Donner is the most qualified candidate. He has the critical skills that are needed on the council and will be a strong advocate and independent voice for Orofino.
I urge you to vote for Douglas K. Donner on Tuesday.
Debbie Haskins
Orofino
Vote yes
In response to “Vote no” letter on Friday: The new jail needed here in Asotin County is not for the comfort of inmates nor the staff. It is a safety issue. It is also the issue of no compliance with state and federal regulations. These issues alone are sound reasons for the jail to be built. Putting the jail in compliance with all requirements will stem the tide of lawsuits and damages.
In case no one has paid attention, there are hundreds of lawbreakers walking the streets because there is no room for them in the present jail. With the number of felons being housed right now in the Asotin County Jail, those who have committed lesser crimes do not spend time in the facility until their case has been heard. It has been catch-and-release for a long time. Someone is arrested, taken to the jail, fingerprinted, issued a ticket and/or citation and then released. ...
As to the cost, the small amount of 3 cents for every $10 I spend within Asotin County is well worth the county not having to pay out high insurance premiums or have my property taxes continue to go up.
Those who do not see the need for this facility should understand if the situation does not get corrected, state and federal agencies can come in and take the solution out of “We the People’s” hands. The cost will be reflected in higher property tax.
Please cast your yes vote for the new jail.
Alice White
Clarkston
Gunning for you
Are you a left-leaner who opposes the profligate in chief, trasher of truth, justice and liberty and wreaker of havoc on the nation and the world? ...
Mr. DTT (Delirium Tremors Trump) wants to take his AK-47 and blow your head off. Or maybe just light it on fire and watch you jump and scream.
No joke, folks, Mr. Poopstein made a cute little video of himself doing exactly that and then proudly played it for an audience of MAGA ass kissers who cheered him on with frenzied feverish applause at one of his sleazy mafia hotels recently. This maniacal clown aspires to be the baddest dictator of all time, rather than merely the loudest sore loser prez ever, which is how history will certainly remember him.
This bloated braggadocio is so deeply ensconced in dyspeptic, dystopian dementia that he fancies himself to be Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan, Napoleon, Hitler, Rasputin and Jesus all rolled into one. He thinks he’s omnipotent and can do whatever strikes his vapid fancy. His idiot groupies think him infallible. ...
Unlike Richard Nixon, who was a saint compared to this miscreant, President Donald Trump has no conscience and follows no truth but his own. ...
He is a diabolical demon in the form of a human dumpster fire sent to inflict maximum pain and damage upon all humanity and all the world.
The anti-demonic forces of exorcism must be exerted fully against this satanic slimeball from the depths of the netherworld.
Marco Munez
Clarkston
Promises kept
President Donald Trump is keeping two promises while falling short on the rest.
The first was “Made in America.”
Most material goods are outsourced and not made here much anymore. But Trump’s border policy of separating thousands of families and abusing children could mass produce the best terrorists in the world. Toddlers, after an ungodly trek, are wrenched from their parents, caged and deprived of basic human needs. Then all alone, they are put before a judge to plead their case. Then they are carted off to who knows where.
So these kids are raised and mature, again who knows where. Where will they be in a dozen years?
Although the product is not complete, we can assume: Terrorists, “Made in America,” promise kept.
One thing America will not outsource is guns. We produce more guns than anyone and they are the most lethal guns in the world. In a dozen years, they will be even deadlier.
“No one will take your gun away,” second promise kept.
Of course every other president kept the same promise. It is perplexing how, when interpreting the Second Amendment, the “... right to bear arms ....” is expanded to include every killing and maiming weapon a person can carry yet the “ ... well regulated ...” part becomes a bastardized loophole you can drive a tank through.
How can a crazy law keep crazy weapons out of crazy hands? That’s crazy.
Richard Strongoni
Moscow
The best one
As a citizen and owner of our wonderful national forests, I have been involved in their management for just under 50 years. For about 40 of them, I have had the privilege of knowing Tom Kovalicky, who was recently featured in this newspaper in a front-page story about the Higgins Ridge fire.
During the years, I have learned that most Forest Service employees are well-trained, hard-working and dedicated to the land. I have met a dud or two, but most are first class, including our current forest supervisor and many of her predecessors.
But a few of these land managers have proven to be not just competent, but also courageous and visionary. Names like Earl Dodds, Jim Campbell and Orville Daniels come to mind from the Payette and the Bitterroot.
And then there is Kovalicky, the best one of all. He trained generations of young employees on how to manage our forests with respect, good science, love and care for generations to come. What a great legacy to leave all of us. I sure hope that we get to share his wisdom for many years to come.
Dennis Baird
Moscow
Not responding quickly
In response to Varnel Williams’ Oct. 19 climate change letter: I appreciate you have asked some questions that deserve thoughtful answers from climate scientists.
My profession as a geologist includes climate and paloeoclimate studies and research. I have very good reason to believe that our current science shows we are in trouble with the climate changes that are already occurring.
With more than 40 years of participation in the methods of inquiry, questioning, testing and peer debate of the sciences, I am aware that the scientific method is not perfect. We are constantly challenging the ways and means and results of one another in an attempt to reach clarity.
However, the scientific method is the best means currently available to try to understand the complex physical world around us. The arena of political opinion is not the place to resolve the scientific questions of this planet.
I am hugely fearful that we humans are not responding quickly enough to signals of rapid global climate change. I fear the result will be planetary catastrophes heaped upon our children — and our children’s children’s children because we failed to take the messages seriously enough to mitigate and to adapt to change.
So, please explain what you believe is the “devious political agenda” of the climate science community of which I am a part. Why do you believe this? What is it that you fear?
I am truly interested in your thought-provoking answers.
Sandra Lilligren
Clarkston
Better than Hillary
Wow, just when we started to wonder how President Donald Trump could have been elected, Hillary Clinton spoke up and reminded us why. In case you missed it, Hillary accused Tulsi Gabbard of being a Russian agent.
Rep. Gabbard is a serving officer in the Army, so calling her a foreign agent puts her in same group as Jonathan Pollard and Aldrich Ames. That is a serious accusation.
What’s her crime? Questioning our Middle East policy.
Frankly, she’s like a lot of us who saw the effects of that policy firsthand. This is coming from a former secretary of state whose major accomplishments were to reset our Russian relations back to 1948’s Berlin Airlift and to get an ambassador killed during a sketchy mission. But in Hillary’s America, straying from the party line will get you convicted of treason.
Trump will not go down as the greatest president, but he saved us from Hillary and that’s a big one. I think I’ll send Gabbard $5.
.
Stanley Dau
Reubens
A vet dissents
I was recently asked if my position as a Democrat leads me to write President Donald Trump-bashing letters to the editor. No, I’m not Democrat, Republican nor an independent involved with the corrupt politics of this country.
What I am is a Vietnam veteran who returned with a head injury and unrelenting post-traumatic stress disorder who is behooved by the fact that this draft-dodging egomaniac with no political skills was put in charge of this country.
To those who have an issue with my letters: The hardest three years in their lives were their first three years in the first grade.
William Van Allen
Clarkston