Complicit in treason
The feckless, miscreant Republicans have now resorted to using the Mueller report to try to defend the scatological criminal in chief. This is the height of ludicrousy and absurdity, since no one has seen the unredacted version of the report other than President Donald Trump’s book-licking lackey, “Bad Bart,” aka Attorney General William Barr.
Barr and Trumpty’s legal honchos have been working 24/7 forever to keep Mr. Bozo’s financial secrets secret and prevent the “real Mueller report” from ever seeing the light of day.
Trump refuses to cooperate with the investigations into his nefarious activities while he is commander in disbelief by withholding documents, refusing to let relevant people testify, even when subpoenaed and defying the Constitution at every turn.
Is this the behavior of someone with nothing to hide or that of a sleazy mafia boss trying to save his fat heinie?
Hey, all you Trumpty traitor fools: Ever ask youselves (sic) what the traitor in chief is trying so desperately to hide? Or are you too comatose and brainwashed to even wonder? Duh.
How about this: Is he just an insanely honest man doing his level best to impersonate an insanely dishonest scumbag?
The only way the king of boobs is going to extricate himself from the swamp of sleaze he has immersed himself in is by declaring martial law and putting himself in complete control of the government. God forbid.
But you Trumpty traitor fools would be just fine with that, right?
Marco Munez
Clarkston
Stands with Trump
I am furious.
The media want to impeach our president.
He has brought jobs back.
He has stopped ISIS in Iraq. He recently oversaw the end of an ISIS leader,
In spite of continued harassment and negative, even untruthful, news, he continues to work for the country he loves.
The continued harassment is unforgivable.
The media — and that includes this newspaper — deliberately slant the news against him because he defeated Hillary Clinton.
Shame on you.
I am thankful I am able to get more news from other sites than to rely on media that has one objective: Remove President Donald Trump from office because they know he won’t be defeated in 2020.
Marie Eier
Lewiston
Gunning for Trump
After the latest vote for impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said:
“That is what this vote is about. It’s about the truth. And what is at stake in all of this is nothing less than our democracy.”
At the first vote for impeachment on Dec. 6, 2017, Rep. Al Green said: “Trump, by causing such harm to the society of the United States, is unfit to be president and warrants impeachment, trial and removal from office.”
What was the cause of such harm? Bad mouthing the prima donna NFL players who knelt on one knee during the national anthem.
At the second vote for impeachment on Jan. 19, 2018, 66 Democrats voted to impeach Trump because he called some countries “shitholes.”
At the third vote for impeachment on July 17, 95 Democrats voted for impeachment because Trump told “the squad” — “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came?”
At the fourth vote for impeachment on Oct. 31, 232 Democrats voted to impeach Trump because he asked a country to help investigate the alleged corruption of Joe and Hunter Biden.
Now, I know I’m not the drama queen Nancy Pelosi is but I’ll be darned if any one of those reasons the Democrats have espoused comes anywhere near threatening nothing less than our democracy.
Mike Jacobs
Culdesac
Jeopardized by tree
I have survived two injuries and being a volunteer reserve deputy. But I’m afraid that I may not survive the dangerous maple tree in my front yard.
When I had the money to address it, nobody showed up to cut.
Now every time the winds blow, I pray it doesn’t crush me, my family or our house.
I got one part cut down, but I really bruised my side when it hit me.
Please pray for the tree to hold up.
John Runer
Clarkston