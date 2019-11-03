Supports Donner
I am writing this to express my support for Doug Donner for the Orofino City Council. Donner exhibits honesty and integrity in all he does. His work is always high quality and he uses common sense in the process of that work, whatever it is.
Donner is able to effectively communicate the vision he has for all projects while staying within the budget parameters. And he always goes the extra mile.
Donner has sat on the city council before and can therefore “hit the ground running.” This makes him a uniquely qualified candidate. Because of these attributes and more, I believe Doug Donner should be elected to the Orofino City Council this election cycle.
Rick Winkel.
Orofino
Vote
Late spring, a few different friends at different times approached me and asked if I would consider running for mayor. ... My instant response was a belly laugh and a hearty, “no. ...”
Finally, I decided if no one else were to run, I would file. No one did. I filed on the last hour of the last day. ...
Someone didn’t like that and filed as a last minute write-in candidate. ...
This person once was my direct neighbor and (I hope) still a friend. ...
After this, I asked a friend to paint my garage doors for me. I asked a local artist to paint “vote.”
She said, “Vote for Tony Shipman”?
I said, “No. Just the word, ‘vote,’ nothing else. ...” She came back on Saturday and created what I would call another great original piece for my art collection.
She created the word “vote” in letters about 3 feet tall by using simple red and blue check marks on a white background in the pattern of the American flag. ...
I simply think this is a very nice refreshing counter to all of the political smashing and bashing of the day.
I don’t, for a minute, expect that this art will stand forever. But I intend to let it stand as a constant reminder for our community of our right to vote, our need to become involved and our awesome responsibility to express our opinions in this thing our forefathers called a ballot box.
Tony Shipman
Kendrick