Grateful patient
Thank you, Dr. Sennett Pierce, for saving my life this last summer from throat cancer.
He even came in from his vacation to take care of me.
He is a hero.
Doc, I’m glad to have you here for all of us in Lewiston.
Your heart is in the right place. God bless.
Gary Livengood
Lewiston
Coming home
I called a friend in my Clarkston American Legion unit to inquire if we were participating in any observance in the coming days. He told me there was a Veterans Day assembly at Clarkston High School at 9:30 that morning.
I hurried up, showered, dressed and had just time to arrive.
We were treated to a beautifully presented patriotic program.
What happened next took me totally off guard. About a dozen of us old timers were asked to come to the stage. The huge auditorium was nearly full and the vast majority of the students there came to the stage and extended their hands and thanked us for our service.
At first I felt humble and embarrassed by their outpouring. Then tears welled up in my eyes and I got really involved in what these remarkable young men and women were doing.
I thanked each of them back and as I did, I looked into their eyes. I graduated from Clarkston 54 years ago. Any trepidation I may have had for young millennials evaporated that morning.
The strength of character they revealed indicated to me that this country’s future is in good hands. I served in Vietnam and there were no thank yous or handshakes when I returned.
That Friday morning I felt for the first time that I had truly come home.
Donald F. Johnson
Clarkston
Commends Tribune’s salute
I do not usually engage in writing letters to the editor. As a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, I would like to commend the Lewiston Tribune for its “Salute To a Veteran” supplement. I also wish to express sincere appreciation to all of the area and regional business and commercial community for your advertising and community support. I realize that you are routinely called upon for financial and donation support to the many Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and regional community activities throughout the year.
Without your generous support, many of our events and activities may not be held.
Finally, as a fellow military veteran, I would like to thank all of our military men and women past and present for your service to our nation. May God bless you all and may God bless America.
Dana Lohrey
Lewiston
Tribune is too left
Yes, Kent Kinyon (Nov. 10), your perspective is similar to mine and most of those I know.
This paper, the Lewiston Tribune, is the most left-leaning paper ever.
They do not cover our red neck ideas at all.
This paper is anti-gun and anti-, anti-, anti- — there are too many antis to list.
Like you, I will subscribe to the paper for local news. But I wish my money did not go to the left-wing editorials and political cartoons.
Big shout out to Marvin Dugger, Flora Teachman and Mike Dietz.
Michael Blue
Kamiah
Shrugged off
When I politely inquired of the “360” editor a couple of years ago as to why she did not run a notice of my biography of Lt. Col. Edward J. Steptoe (1815-1865) of Steptoe Butte fame, even though my publisher had sent a review copy her way, I was informed that “360” only publicized books when they were connected with a specific event, such as a book signing or a reading.
This seemed odd to me. And it seemed especially odd that a book of local interest would be shunned, but I backed off. I had sent a news release, as had the University of Idaho News Bureau.
The magazine Military History reviewed the Steptoe biography, published in 2016, quite positively.
Two of my earlier books of local interest were also shrugged off: “The Rockies in First Person” (2008), a study of recent Inland Northwest memoir that dealt with local writers Kim Barnes and Mary Blew, among others, and “Appropriating Hemingway” (2015). So, I have become accustomed to the Tribune’s apparent lack of interest in my efforts.
I’m writing now because the most recent issue of “360” includes a review and a notice of two recent books, one of them self-published. Neither appears to involve an “event” of any sort.
Also, I am writing this letter as a way of publicizing the titles of my books, late in the game as it may be, in this unconventional way.
Ron McFarland
Moscow