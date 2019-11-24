Lock them up
As an attorney, I am, of course, a believer in the rule of law. I know very well that one thing that sets us apart from places such as North Korea, Iran, etc., is that we are a nation of laws and you can, most of the time, count on the rule of law to keep our nation orderly. Otherwise, things will descend to dog-eat-dog anarchy and every person for himself.
It would be chaos and our nation would not be a very nice place to live.
That makes it particularly repugnant to me to see President Donald Trump’s snotty little minions running around, thumbing their noses at Congress and refusing to obey lawful subpoenas. I would suppose that is one of the big differences between Washington, D.C., and us here in little, old Idaho.
I can tell you right now that if a witness is served with a subpoena in Nez Perce County and starts thumbing his nose at the court, our Nez Perce County judge would have that person in jail, tout de suite, and that is the way it should be.
These people who are showing disrespect for the congressional subpoenas need to be in jail immediately until they realize the error of their ways, even if it takes a period of years for them to wake up.
Maybe when they look around and see Trump is not in there with them, they will realize they have been had.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Spending not essential
I’m having trouble with the bastardization of my native language (it’s still called English despite political correctness everywhere else).
Today, my beef is with the word “non-essential.”
Every Washington state official is crying buckets over the effects of Initiative -976 or “Tim Eyman’s Initiative,” as they have inaccurately labeled an initiative by the people.
Starting with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, they are scrambling to cut spending in case I-976 is actually allowed to kick in, as the people clearly dictated with their vote.
Inslee asks some agencies to “... defer non-essential spending.” No, Governor, this statement encapsulates the entire reason people like Eyman exist. You should stop non-essential spending, not just “defer” it. For a government agency to even have any “non-essential” spending means leaders of that agency are incompetent and should be fired.
Hard-working Americans tolerate taxes as a necessary burden because they fund “essential” services such as police, fire, roads, schools, etc. But governments in America were never intended to bloat with “non-essential” functions until they explode. Yet, this last legislative session passed a bucket-full of “non-essential” taxes, and Inslee will happily sign those into law.
Meanwhile, Seattle is spending its taxes suing to stop I-976, now law. News organizations (like this one) are proclaiming that I-976 is “costing” government outrageous sums. No. Failure of government planning does not constitute a need for excessive taxes.
Eyman hasn’t been hiding the I-976 campaign from anybody. In fact, Washington’s attorney general has been spending tax money “non-essentially” to destroy Eyman.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
How to make a dictator
The making of a dictator requires a person in high office who wants to remain there.
Also needed are courts of law, including the Supreme Court, whose judges have been selected by the would-be dictator, a Congress that rubber stamps whatever the dictator wants and a news outlet that works as a voice of the dictator.
Next needed is the financial backing of those institutions and organizations that have money and can profit by supporting the dictator.
Throw in a small storm trooper-type homeland security, which is under the dictator’s office.
You also need many detention centers and, most important of all, someone to hate.
Look around. We are repeating the 1930s with country after country putting dictators in power. Could this also happen to us? Just asking.
Carol J. Schmidt
Lewiston
Scammed
The Tribune reported recently that sophisticated cybercrimes are on the rise.
So what in these texts about our ad to sell our 1998 Ford Ranger convinced you that it is a scam?
1) Buyer: Wants more photos.
Us: Sent photos.
2) Buyer: What’s bottom line price.
Us: Come test drive; we’ll discuss price.
3) Buyer: I live in Hickory, N.C. Price, condition are OK. Due to work schedule, I must send cashiers check via USPS. I’ll arrange for pick up after the check clears. What’s your name and address for check, I’m Dennis Hall.
Us: Gave him name and work address.
4) Buyer: Check will be more than asking price to cover amount plus pick-up fees.
Us: How much over?
5) Buyer: Will let you know.
Us: Too complicated. Send us a check for asking price and pay your transport separately.
6) Buyer: I can only mail a check payment for both.
Us: I hope you find another vehicle that suits your needs. Thanks.
7) Buyer: Thanks.
From a Google search and USA Today: “In a popular scam, the fraudulent buyer sends you a check with an additional amount to ship the car. You pay for the shipping, send the car and then the check bounces. Before agreeing to meet, tell the prospective buyer you accept only cash. If the buyer insists on paying with a cashier’s check, arrange to meet at the bank and watch as a teller handles the payment request.”
Laura Bracken
Lewiston