Warming beyond doubt
Planet Earth is thought to be 4.5 billion years old. According to archaeological findings, somewhere around 3.5 billion years ago is when life first appeared on Earth and humankind first appeared 5 million to 7 million years ago.
Whether by creation or evolution, the end result of human occupation has been, and still is, widespread pollution. Due to ongoing human indifference and corporate greed, it is difficult to say what the end result of that pollution will be. While the situation may not be entirely the result of human activity, human activity has unquestionably exacerbated the problem.
There is no doubt that planet Earth is warming. The consequences of this warming are dire. It is already causing climate change and, subsequently, rising seas, severe storms, flooding, drought, starvation, extreme heat and wild fires.
Planet Earth has been subjected to these kinds of events in the past. There have been five that resulted in the mass extinction of life on Earth, the last about 66 million years ago. According to archaeologists, global warming was a component in each of those events. Read “A Brief History of Earth” by Andrew H. Knoll, published this year.
We urgently need to take action to control the human contribution to global warming because conditions that can lead to a sixth mass extinction are already forming.
Bud R. Van Stone
Lewiston
Dams not killing fish
Since the tribes are trying to brainwash us into believing their fish are going to become extinct because of four lower Snake River dams, I propose a common sense solution to determine if they are correct. Apparently there is no way to accurately count the number of fish returning to the Columbia River until they go through the fish ladder at Bonneville Dam. Why not stop all commercial fishing and let only the Confederated Tribes put in their gill nets from the dam to the mouth of the Columbia River and not in the upper Columbia?
The tribes could take all the fish they need from the lower Columbia for a four-year cycle. After each year, count how many fish go over Bonneville Dam. If only a few fish get through the gill nets to go through the fish ladder, wouldn’t it be obvious the dams are not the problem?
This would not cost billions as Congressman Mike Simpson’s plan that they are backing suggests. It may cost a few million if we had to subsidize the commercial fishers.
The very fact fish are not returning to the Snake River does not depend on dam removal, no matter what you say. It depends on returning fish from the Pacific Ocean as indicated by the recent Yukon River article.
Another common sense solution: Count the thousands of fish taken from the Columbia before they can get to the Snake. ...
The fish are not going extinct because of four dams.
Marvin J. Entel
Clarkston