Cronyism?
Recently, the Nez Perce County commissioners unanimously voted to reappoint Gary Peters to the airport authority board.
Previously, Peters endorsed Commissioner Doug Havens for this year’s county election. Cronyism?
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston
Striving to improve
I’m writing on behalf of all currently and future incarcerated inmates at the Nez Perce County Jail. We are in need of books, Bibles, study materials and guidance materials. Any donations would be a huge blessing and so very appreciated.
Self-help and improvement are difficult during the best of times and the choices of our past can only be corrected if we have access to the necessary materials and help.
Many of us, despite our poor choices, strive to be better people in our future.
J. Makala Estes
Lewiston
Make the trade
Nathan Alford, I saw with the loss of subscriptions over a cartoon you called the Lewiston Tribune staff together to try to fix damage done. And I see now that you think by adding a couple of conservative cartoons, you have righted the ship.
You and the staff must see all the Donald Trump signs all over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on houses, trucks, boats and on the side of the road. Yet in the Nov. 1 newspaper, you had six anti-Trump articles written by others and just two conservative pieces. I really believe your being fair and balanced has not been achieved or the whole apology from you was not sincere.
On another note. I’m worried about Marty Trillhaase’s mental health.
He seems very unhappy living in a red state and does not seem to care for who, we the people, elect. He has even resorted to calling them names.
Maybe like sports teams, you can call the Seattle Times and work out a trade.
Trillhaase would love to write for a solid blue paper and I bet the Times could get the Mariners to throw in some balls, bats and gloves for our little leaguers as we are a baseball town. Win, win and win for everyone — except, maybe, the folks in Moscow.
I also bet if you replaced him with someone like Rick Rogers, you might see a bump in subscriptions.
Steve Lockwood
Lewiston
Dams enhance waterfowl
Before the four dams on the lower Snake River were constructed, there were no great blue herons, cormorants or white pelicans seen in this area.
The law firms that hide behind the title of nonprofit environmental groups, such as the Center for Biological Diversity and Friends of the Clearwater, who want the dams removed would sue for destruction of migratory waterfowl habitat.
That’s quite a financial strategy, wouldn’t you agree?
Bill Grasser
Lewiston