Stands by previous letter
I will begin to respond to Jim Holsinger’s Nov. 1 letter by referring him to an article written by John Nolte on Sept. 9 and printed on Breitbart. This article is just one of many I have read on the subject.
The term for retraction these days is “walking back.”
I would be more than willing to supply a list of articles written on the subject if you wish. I can be contacted through the Idaho Observer.
This whole episode took place in one afternoon, not over a period of time as Holsinger implies. Present also was Gen. John Kelly who confirmed John Bolton’s claims.
Finally, Sen. John McCain started the tit for tat scenario with President Donald Trump. Their feud was legendary. Only McCain’s version is printed. I share Trump’s assessment on one point: He was not a hero, but he was a good leader.
Trump’s rivalry with McCain does not mean he is against all veterans. He has done some wonderful things for our troops.
David Estes
Lewiston
Trump’s record
There’s a reason President Donald Trump is getting his big old butt kicked. America isn’t going to be conned and suckered a second time. We see and feel exactly what he is — a liar of epic proportions, a fool, a traitor, a racist, a rapist, a xenophobe, a philanderer, a homophobe, a sexist, a conspiracist, a cheat, a lawbreaker and a bullying, blaming, blackmailing, authoritarian madman.
Vladimir Putin scraped the bottom of the barrel and Trump is the result. It’s been great for Russia, but for the USA, not so much.
Since day one, rather than wholly concern himself with the nation’s priorities, he concentrated on being reelected.
As more and more of his crimes were revealed and the likelihood he would face stringent legal scrutiny and accountability beyond his term, the worse and more brazen he became.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans died of COVID-19 needlessly because of Trump’s presidential malpractices.
For that reason alone he deserves not a second term but a lengthy prison term.
Trump is who he is. He’s not going to change.
Johnnie Martinez
Lewiston
Trump’s a disaster
A sitting president has for months been yammering about non-existent voter fraud. Now that his reelection bid is in trouble, he unleashes more verbal effluent claiming the other side cheated, demanding the Supreme Court jump in and declare his pompous highness the winner.
His idiot cult groupies stage protests in Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona — in some places with guns — to try to stop legitimate vote counting.
Five former Reagan White House lawyers recently criticized President Donald Trump’s actions as “those of a tyrant that every president before him would have opposed.”
His petty, nefarious actions have deepened the chasm between the factions in this country and undermined the credibility of the United States around the world.
In short, the fake president of the United States is attacking American democracy in a putrid effort to keep his big heinie in the White House.
Most of the votes he has been bitching about not counting are those that came in first in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, etc., but Republican-controlled legislatures in those states refused to allow early counting, precisely to ensure this scenario occurring.
Trump is a fascist through and through. He doesn’t give a damn about democracy, the Constitution, America or its people, as he has clearly demonstrated with COVID-19.
The fact that his brain-dead supporters can’t see this is laughable and tragic. Maybe they do see it, and that’s pathetic.
History will record demon Trump as the biggest disaster ever to inflict itself on the nation.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston