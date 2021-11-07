Two remarkable women
The Oct. 24 Lewiston Tribune had the obituaries of two remarkable Lewiston women. They were both from small Idaho towns. Glenette Otton, 105 years old, was from Council. And 96-year-old Melba Ashburn was from Culdesac.
Both were elementary school teachers who received their first teaching certificates at the Lewiston State Normal (now Lewis-Clark State College).
Glenette taught at Grantham Elementary School in Clarkston and Melba at Lewiston’s Centennial and McGhee elementary schools.
Both were members of the Congregational-Presbyterian Church since 1943.
Glenette and Ed Otton were married in 1937 and soon built a home at 218 18th Ave., where Glenette lived until she passed away. The four Otton boys were Ed, Bill, Jim and Sid.
Bill has written a book called “Snake River Rascals” about growing up in the neighborhood.
Sid is now a retired football coach who won 394 high school games, the most by any coach in the state.
Melba Ashburn’s husband, Robert, was an engineer on the Camas Prairie Railroad. Melba became an expert historian about the railroad and collected materials about it, which she donated to the museum in Lewiston.
She wrote two children’s books. One was called “The Little Hobo” and the other was “Caboose Coby,” which is a very entertaining tale about how the caboose got to Lewiston.
The real Caboose Coby is the caboose now in Lewiston’s Railroad Park.
Melba was instrumental with others in bringing the caboose to Lewiston. May these two rest in peace.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Pump the brakes
Asotin County Commissioner Chuck Whitman boldly stated on Oct. 26 that the outcome from the planning and zoning meeting doesn’t impact the timeline for the jail. How can this be true?
Facts presented at the planning and zoning meeting need to be addressed. Commissioners were asked to provide more information regarding public safety, traffic studies and inmate release plans. Commissioners must follow the rules, do the studies requested and let the results guide decisions.
Citizens were asked on Oct. 19 to bring suggestions, not complaints.
Get this right. Pump the brakes. Do the studies. Then let studies guide this.
If infrastructure is lacking, maybe we fix that first.
In reality, if I submitted a conditional use permit like this., the planning and zoning commissioner would deny it.
If county commissioners simply push this through, it will show a lack of compassion, caring and concern for the residents of the county — another act of “I’m the commissioner, I know best. ...”
Leaders lead. Dictators dictate, regardless.
It is obvious that we have dictators trying to control the destiny of the county and they are screwing it up.
Citizens should reach out to the county planning office with concerns about this, making sure they become public record.
If we don’t speak up, we will be saddled with an insufficient poorly located facility that directly affects the safety and security of the immediate area surrounding it.
This conditional use permit is ill prepared and breaks the county’s own land use regulations.
Speak up now.
Keith Weissenfels
Clarkston
Religious claim bogus
Former Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich claims that his termination was unlawful and an attack on his Catholic faith. He was claiming a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.
The head of Rolovich’s church, Pope Francis, has publicly encouraged all Roman Catholics to get the COVID-19 vaccine. So, the leadership of WSU is only requiring Rolovich to follow the law of the state of Washington and heed the public advice of the head of his church.
Religious exemptions should only be granted if the person actually belongs to and actively practices one of the few religions or Christian sects whose tenets of belief forbid all or partial medical care. The tenets of the Church of Christ, Scientist and the Pentecostal group Followers of Christ forbid all medical care. Jehovah Witnesses shun blood transfusions and the Amish forbid heart transplants. Vaishnavism (a branch of Hinduism), Sikhism and Islam forbids any drugs or medical products that contain parts of pigs or bovine.
Rolovich has the personal right to refuse to receive the vaccine. But he doesn’t have the right to claim a religious exemption in order to keep his job.
Barbara Condon
Garden City
Pay up
Hopefully all the Washington residents have prepared for the insurance bill increase awaiting them next year.
I heard it through the grapevine (my insurance agent) that for all of us who faithfully pay our bills and have good credit ratings are going to start paying for those among us who can’t seem to pay their bills on time.
It seems 10 years ago that one or some insurance companies wanted to give auto insurance discounts to those among us who pay our bills on time. Whoever the governor and insurance commissioner were at that time thought it was a great idea: Give a break to those who are responsible and save them some money.
I don’t know if there was a time frame for this to expire or if the current governor and his lacky insurance commissioner just decided that those of us who are responsible didn’t deserve a break on their insurance.
But now those of us who are responsible will help pay for those of us who aren’t. Thanks, Jay Inslee.
Mark Lorenz
Clarkston
Eroding freedom
From February 2020, when COVID-19 started here, to Jan. 20, an average of 32,702 people supposedly died of COVID-19 per month.
In the nine months since then until Oct. 23, an average of 35,675 have died from COVID-19 per month.
President Joe Biden is overseeing almost 3,000 more deaths per month than former President Donald Trump did.
I thought Joe was going to “shut down” COVID-19.
Biden even has the advantage of a vaccine and “following the science” to help him.
What if these mask and vaccine mandates aren’t about our health and fighting COVID-19, but about how complicit we’ll be in having our freedoms slowly eroded by the left?
If being maskless is so dangerous, why have so many Democratic leaders been caught eschewing their own mandates? Because they are hypocrites and they know what a joke their regulations are.
If being vaccinated is so critical, why does the Biden administration send busloads of unvaccinated illegal aliens all over our country every day? Because they don’t care about your health. They want the pandemic to continue so they can ruin more lives.
If Biden and his handlers really cared, why do they continue to intentionally lie about a medication that can help people?
Watch podcast host Joe Rogan’s interview with Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical adviser, when Rogan gets Gupta to admit that calling Ivermectin (prescribed by Rogan’s doctor) a horse dewormer is a lie and CNN intentionally lied about the drug.
Let’s go Brandon.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
Vaccines work
Thankfully, COVID-19 cases are generally going down and the Southeast is getting a deserved break.
Alabama, for example, has gone from 6,689 cases on Aug. 24 to 214 on Oct. 26.
There has been an uptick in cases in the Northeast and some have speculated that the pandemic must be seasonal. People there are congregating more indoors, so it appears obvious to these observers that masking and vaccines do not make a difference.
If we look at any map that indicates cases by county, we will see that this theory is false. The hotspots in the Northeast are located in rural counties in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York and Pennsylvania that have low vaccination rates.
Let’s take a look at some rural counties in New York where former President Donald Trump won by an average 65 percent. These five counties had a 46 percent vaccination rate, and on Oct. 26 reported an average 51 cases per 100,000 population.
In stark contrast, 74 percent were vaccinated in New York County with nine cases per 100,000 population.
If we look at hotspots across the country, low vaccination rates correlate with high infection rates regardless of geography.
Trump counties in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Montana, Utah, Oregon and Alaska all follow this pattern.
The seasonal/geographic theory is also invalid in Western Europe — from the tip of Italy to the Nordic countries.
On Oct. 26, 1,621 COVID19 deaths were recorded in the U.S. But, adjusted for population, only 265 deaths occurred in Italy and 213 were in the five Nordic nations.
Nick Gier
Moscow
Quality slipping
I want to be on your readers advisory board.
You have definitely taken a downward turn. You have raised prices to compensate for people who don’t want to take your paper and yet your quality has gone down.
Reading the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News shows a difference in quality. For one thing, I don’t find any grammatical mistakes in the Moscow paper but I only get Moscow weekly. Meanwhile, the Tribune has them on the front page above the fold.
Then there are the cartoons, truly the sign of a great paper. Tribune comics get no color. Only the Sunday paper does.
The Daily News comics get color every day.
I read the Opinion page and love that you have one. I, however, do love that the fighting has stopped between people on that page.
I think you could cover more stuff in our local vicinity, such as Lapwai, Culdesac, Cottonwood, Genesee and Pomeroy — even things happening on Facebook if you are looking for ideas, perhaps without someone paying for an advertisement.
I even read your religious page and it could do with some spiffing, also. There are many churches in this valley. How about their information?
How about other religions? That alone may help the disparity in our community.
How about something about how other religions work? There are many books on the subject if someone at your paper wanted to actually put out a good paper and not just copy someone else’s work.
Linda Busch
Lewiston