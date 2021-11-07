No role model
Although my mother raised me largely on breakfasts that featured Wheaties, then billed as “The Breakfast of Champions” and featuring various athletes on the box, I never quite adopted the premise that athletes — or their coaches — might prove to be viable role models. Accordingly, I am not shocked and awed when one of the above, as we used to say down South, “comes a cropper.”
I do feel some empathy for the Washington State University Cougs football team and for the assistant coaches who have gone down with their captain from whatever misplaced sense of loyalty.
But I feel very little empathy for Cap’n Nick Rolovich. He knew better. His personal masking, as witnessed on the sidelines, speaks well of him, up to a point. But what can any civilized person say to those who decide that laws, rules and regulations need be obeyed only so far as they have personal appeal? OK, live with the consequences.
Filing a nuisance lawsuit, as Rolovich has done, does not speak well of his character.
Nor does his obviously fallacious misrepresentation of his Catholicism as supposed ground for his refusal to obey the vaccination mandate, even if he does find that mandate unappealing.
My daughter is a public school teacher in Idaho. She is a devout Catholic, and she is fully vaccinated. If her religion, her church and her pope, does not bar her from vaccination, I cannot understand how it is that Rolovich’s does.
Ron McFarland
Moscow
Medical care denied
Just to let you know when you cross over to the sheriff’s jurisdiction, you know longer have rights.
The medical staffers are the boss, even over the sheriff.
They calls the shots. Even if you scream out in pain, you are denied the right to go to the hospital.
As a result of this, my boy has a twisted back that will never be the same.
The sheriff, the attorneys and the medical staff are in cahoots. I was told they were taking him to the hospital but they did not. The medical staff and the sheriff have taken the place of Adolf Hitler. ...
Yes, Hitler is alive and well at the sheriff’s office. They do not care about the pain.
Now my boy has to live with it for the rest of his life.
The motto is: “To Protect and Serve.” Let me tell you this. It’s a joke.
They took his rights away from him. He was in pain and screaming to go to the hospital and they would not help him.
This will never be the right thing.
Everyone should receive hospital care if they need it.
Guess we gave them that right to be in control.
Yvonne Carrie
Lewiston
Can’t trust vaccines
Shame on valley businesses that mandate the COVID-19 vaccine before a single regulation has been issued by Occupational Safety and Health Administration. ...
Why get the shot to keep your job when millions are about to lose their jobs as the economy and supply chain continues to be sabotaged by the Bolsheviks in Washington, D.C.?
If the vaccinated can catch and spread COVID-19, why aren’t they losing their jobs, too?
I read that no one can find President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating a vaccine for anyone. I looked at the Federal Register and I could not find it, either. I called my congresswoman’s office to ask where it is. ...
They can’t find it, either.
What you have is a dictate by word of mouth, not a mandate by law.
The other big lie is that the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine. ...
All the FDA did was approve something related to the vaccine that is not even for sale in the United States and then extend or approve the continuation of emergency use. ... We just can’t trust the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and government with a forced vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci just got exposed for being the mad Nazi scientist he is with grants to torture dogs in Tunisia. ...
Articles were written in the 1990s and 2000s about how vaccines will be used to cull the population to save Earth from climate change. ...
Go get your shot, dummies.
Mike Dietz
Clarkston
Giddings is unfit
It was sad but not surprising to hear in a public response to the deadly mall shooting in Boise on Oct. 25 Idaho lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Priscilla Giddings claim that “gun control kills.”
Is there no shame or sensibility in politicians today?
Blood had barely dried. Names had not been released. And in a statement that was, on the surface, another “our hearts and prayers are with the victims” political cliche supposedly expressing sympathy, Giddings had the insensitive audacity to include a campaign plug.
If I were one of the victims’ loved ones, I would be tempted to make a public statement denouncing such a person as an unfit candidate for any office. I am not one of the grief-stricken, but I remain saddened by any politician who capitalizes on tragedy for political advantage.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Reaching consensus
The old friends were sitting on the riverbank talking. One was a moderate Democrat and the other was a conservative Republican.
They were talking politics and agreed on every single point they discussed.
They agreed that 2 million illegal aliens would do great damage to America and abhorred that woke Democrats were going to give them hundreds of billions of dollars in benefits.
They were upset that free speech was under attack by woke elites. They were not going to call nursing women “human breast feeding individuals.”
Each friend fully supported police officers and deplored the high crime rates in woke cities and states.
They concluded capitalism wasn’t perfect but offered everyone the opportunity to be his best self and that without capitalism, there would be tyranny.
There was accord that cancel culture and getting people fired was a horrific weapon the left uses.
Agreement was reached that hyperinflation lurks around the corner and that we are just one bad snowstorm away from oil prices going above $100 a barrel. They reached consensus that left woke Democrats were insidious to say whites were racist because of the color of their skin.
Love for America was a given for both of them.
They concluded freedom itself was doomed unless the woke left could be stopped and there was no way of knowing which Democrats were woke.
Thus, they determined that without moderate Democrats votes, “the evil left would be powerless,” (Lewiston Tribune), and they had to vote with conservatives or America was finished.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
End public education
The illiteracy problem in America should concern everyone. Many citizens gifted with common sense know that the public education system is an extremely expensive mess that either mis-educates or altogether fails to train an ever-increasing number of our children.
Instead of the three Rs, kids are taught critical race theory and that socialism is better than the free enterprise system — by teachers and administrators beholden to an entrenched bureaucracy and the National Education Association.
For one thing, politics and education don’t mix, and we should first do everything we can to get the feds and state out entirely. I suggest a new official policy that no tax dollars be spent to support education in America.
Instead, all public education should be taken away from direct government bureaucracy and turned over to the cost-effective and quality-controlled operations skillfully perfected in the private sector of our American free enterprise system.
Education is too important to leave to government officials any longer.
I know the business of learning could be handled much more efficiently, both educationally and financially, by the private sector rather than a government-regulated regime.
It’s time to make a case against tax-funded schools and return control of children’s education to their parents and communities.
Surely, we can help the helpless. But we help them least by tolerating an education system that is ruining the strongest resource of our country — the people.
Who will help the children when our whole society collapses because of illiteracy?
Dennis Fuller
Orofino
Think of the victims
To all the judges who put murderers on death row: You let them sit there for five, 10, 15 and 30 years waiting to give them the needle, gas or whatever. If they are found guilty without a reasonable doubt, do it that day.
All we taxpayers do is foot the bill for their room and board.
How many do you let out just to reoffend?
Think of the victims and the victim’s families. They need the closure. Stop making them suffer.
They have it better inside of prison than most of us have it on the outside.
Robert Dean
Lewiston
Suppressing the vote
We are hearing a lot about voter suppression nowadays, particularly in Georgia and 11 other states.
Voter suppression strikes at the very heart of democracy. Taking away the right to vote of any eligible citizen can lead to an authoritarian dictatorship form of government. Nobody except those in power want that form of governing body.
It takes money to fund this egregious attack on our voting rights. Only corporations have that kind of money and they are investing in corporate power.
Money should not be buying elections or suppressing the right to vote in those elections.
Defend our democracy by taking every opportunity to vote.
Carol Schmidt
Lewiston