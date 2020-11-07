Christmas wishes
“Christmas Wishes to our Heroes Overseas” will still be operating this year despite the effects of COVID-19 on all our lives these past months.
We are asking for cash donations this year so we can purchase needed items for the troops online with free shipping. Shopping this way and having the items delivered directly to our heroes will be more efficient and eliminate expensive postage on packages.
We will be able to reach more soldiers because of these savings, which is wonderful.
We will not have a public event this year due to COVID-19, but cash donations can be dropped off before Nov. 15 (due to delay in international shipping).
You can donate directly at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Sourdough Post 10043 in Lewiston, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or send it to:
VFW Sourdough Post 10043
Attn: “Christmas Wishes to our Heroes”
1104 Warner Ave.
Lewiston, ID 83501
Cash donations can also be made directly to any P1FCU branch to the account: “Christmas Wishes to our Heroes.”
Receiving anything from home is such a morale booster and means so much to the troops. It ... shows our support.
If you have a loved one serving overseas, please get us their information so we can get care packages to them ASAP, as we will serve our local heroes first.
Any questions please call:
Eva — (509) 254-7901.
Susan — (509) 758-2234.
Mary — (208) 283-8551.
VFW Post 10043 — (208) 746-4359.
Visit our Facebook page: Christmas wishes to our Heroes Overseas
Mary Oler
Clarkston
Embarrassed by Trump
Our current president acts more like a misbehaving child than a world leader. His conduct is then echoed by his cult-like followers.
Hours of footage can be found of the president name-calling, mocking and deriding his adversaries. I often liken him to that “spoiled rich kid” in school who always got his way.
On Oct. 31, his flag-flying supporters in Texas surrounded and harassed a Biden/Harris campaign bus on the interstate. Their actions were irresponsible and dangerous. Then the president actually applauded and encouraged their behavior.
As an American, I am so embarrassed. Just imagine people all over the world watching the news today. We were once seen as a beacon of hope for the world. Now the rest of the world is shaking their heads and laughing at us in disbelief.
If your children acted like the president and many of his supporters, they would be punished. They would need to be taught a lesson about how to behave like a responsible person in our society. ...
Chris Dahmen
Pullman