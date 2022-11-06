Stands by Mitchell
En route to taking my kids to school the other morning, a political ad announced all of the horrific things Rep. Brandon Mitchell would do if he won this election.
My 12-year-old listened intently to the ad and when it ended, he asked, “Mom, would Brandon really do those things to people?”
Our family is close to Brandon Mitchell and his family and the Mitchell my son knows is nothing the ad portrayed him to be.
I answered, “No. The ad was simply trying to get voters away from Brandon.”
He then asked, “If politics is so important, then why did the radio let a lie about Brandon happen?”
And there we have the million-dollar question.
I know Mitchell and his family. Even before he got involved in politics, the Mitchells were the family who was always doing for others: generous, honest, hard-working and thoughtful.
He is a man of character and I know this by watching him, not by things he says. ...
The way politics is going in the world today, with the smearing, the yelling, the lies, the dishonesty, the misdirection and the deceit, I’m not sure how it is actually serving “we the people.”
What I’m looking for is someone who will roll up his or her sleeves, work, read bills in their entirety and conduct himself or herself in a mature and responsible manner. I’m looking for character and integrity. ...
This is why I will vote for Brandon Mitchell.
Erika Lassen
Moscow
Endorses Kim
I am writing in support of Alexa Kim as our next Latah County clerk-auditor-recorder.
When I hired Kim four years ago, she set herself apart as a quick learner and self-directed member of our office staff. A graduate of the University of Idaho, Kim excels in the recording aspect of the clerk’s office, and has a strong skill set for software and technical operations. Having worked many prior elections, she has a thorough knowledge of the county election process and supports the current Idaho state election laws.
Besides overseeing elections, the clerk position includes developing the proposed annual budget, providing support staffing of all district court proceedings, recording the minutes and follow through on all commissioner meetings, undertaking the responsibility of risk manager for the county and providing support for the social services provided by the county.
As a manager, I feel Kim will empower and support the supervisors and staff members who work under her leadership with the tools they need to perform their jobs and provide great customer service.
As a co-worker to other employees at the courthouse, Kim has been helpful and supportive whenever asked to lend a hand, thus giving her clear insight into the responsibilities of all those she works with.
To her own credit, she has taken on extra projects in the office, completing them in a timely manner and staying within budget.
Please join me in voting for Alexa Kim on Tuesday.
Henrianne Westberg
Retired Latah County clerk
Moscow
Reelect Fulcher
During the past couple of years since the Democrats have had full control of both houses of Congress and the presidency, the American middle class has virtually disappeared.
Our standard of living has plummeted through inflation. We can’t get goods to market from supply chain breakdowns. Gas, food and everything else under the sun has exploded in price. Crime is at astronomical levels. Many are dying from fentanyl overdoses. Mortgage rates and home prices have skyrocketed to the point where basic housing is unaffordable. Truckers, plumbers, electricians, et al., are having to pay off college debt for gender studies majors.
The Democrats have cut off oil pipelines, and told the workers to get jobs elsewhere. Meanwhile, I’m told our supply of diesel is at the lowest level since 1951, when planet Earth had 3.5 billion fewer people.
Next they want to tear out our dams, and leave us without power.
This madness has to stop.
I’ve known Congressman Russ Fulcher for several years now, and he has proven to be principled, honorable and a true man of his word.
Fulcher will fight to save our dams and rebuild the middle class.
He’ll restore our standard of living, and imbue America with values and liberty once again.
Reelect Congressman Fulcher on Tuesday.
RJ Johnson
Lewiston
Fentanyl deaths
History shows that drug prohibition created America’s large drug problem. In 1915, America prohibited drugs, while Europe and England stayed with legal drugs. That situation continued for 56 years. America, under prohibition, developed a large drug problem. Europe, under legal drugs, didn’t. Drug prohibition grows the drug problem; economics explains why.
Prohibition’s black market is capitalism in its most powerful form: free-market, unregulated, buyer-beware, with monopoly pricing power. No other system is better at supplying and growing a market. That’s why prohibition has created America’s large drug problem.
The way to stop the problem from growing larger is to take the drugs out of the powerful black market and put them back into the regulated drug store. Overdose deaths are high because the dosage in unregulated drugs is unknown. To reduce overdose deaths, put the drugs back into the regulated drug store.
When alcohol prohibition ended, the murder rate fell because the gangsters’ Thompson submachine gun went silent.
When drug prohibition ends, today’s murder rate will drop for similar reasons.
To kill the powerful black market, put the drugs back into the drug stores — and price them below the black market’s cost of doing business. Acquisitive crimes, including drug pushing, will fall because customers will no longer face monopoly prices.
Are you tired of drug pushing, drugs in the schools and drug-related crime? End the bloody prohibition.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Buy him a beer
So, Asotin County elected officials get a 11% to 14% raise. Well, hooray for them. It’s always nice when the people who decide our tax rates can let themselves have a little more of that money.
To be fair, a separate salary commission decided the increases. Six of that 11-member group apparently met once, considering salary comparisons from nine other unnamed counties. This writer suspects that King, Snohomish and Pierce counties were among them, given the fact that those counties routinely find ways to establish the pain level for the minority east-siders.
Fourteen percent is much higher than the 8.7% increase Social Security beneficiaries will get, which reflects the actual Biden inflation rate. Apparently the salary commission doesn’t consider that many county taxpayers are retirees. Three members of the salary commission apparently didn’t think the issue important enough to attend the meeting.
One county commissioner, Chuck Whitman, reportedly didn’t agree with the raises. Unsaid was whether he thought them too high or too low. If he considers them too high, it is also unreported if he intends to return part of his take to the county. Nothing prevents him from doing so.
Surprisingly, the prosecutor is unopposed for reelection. Though he seldom adds $50,000 worth of value annually, he’ll have a total take from the county that is double the minimum wage. When the state’s portion is added, the prosecutor will make $168,185 annually.
This taxpaying writer has yet to hear him say, “thank you.”
He should buy each taxpayer a beer.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Testing ivermectin
In the Oct. 25 edition of a highly regarded medical journal, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA 328(16)), an article reports the results of a clinical trial testing the effectiveness of ivermectin against COVID-19 infection. Ivermectin has been touted by public health skeptics and vaccine naysayers — including in the pages of the Lewiston Tribune — as an underutilized and effective treatment for COVID-19 infection.
The study reported in JAMA is a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled trial of ivermectin versus placebo in patients with mild to moderate symptomatic confirmed COVID-19 infection.
One-thousand eight-hundred people were enrolled in the trial with 919 receiving ivermectin and 881 receiving a placebo pill on the same schedule.
The time to sustained recovery from COVID-19 symptoms was no different in the ivermectin group compared to the placebo group. In other words, ivermectin did not improve the outcome in those people taking it.
I think the results of this clinical trial are trustworthy based on the large number of subjects, the randomized, double blind, placebo controlled trial design — the gold standard for clinical trials — and because this trial was conducted by well-known medical centers, including Duke University, Vanderbilt, Cornell, Johns Hopkins and the University of Minnesota, among others.
Skeptics cannot simply denounce these results as “fake news.”
If they want to refute the conclusions reached in this study, they should repeat the experiment and report a reliable result that differs.
Michael Rooney
Clarkston
Christ died for all
In regard to the letter of Mike Dietz on Oct. 9: Mr. Dietz, I’m sorry that you have such hateful, vitriolic feelings for your fellow men. I am not a Democrat and I don’t agree with much of leftist, Democratic policy. Nevertheless Mr. Dietz, Christ died for those left-wingers just as much as he died for you and me.
Concerning those left-wingers, you say that we should not “believe a word out of their filthy, lying, traitorous, hypocritical mouths.” You go on to say that “they should be rounded up and forced into the same death camps they have planned for us.” Mr. Dietz, I think you need a spiritual mirror to see the unvarnished, flagrant “hate” in your own words, which arise out of your own black heart.
As it is now, Mr. Dietz, you live so to speak with one foot already in hell — “unless” you repent of your hatred and bitterness, and accept Jesus Christ as your personal savior. You must know that Jesus made repentance possible by his atoning, substitutionary death on the cross.
Yes, the anti-Christ is coming. For all those in this world who do not accept Jesus Christ as their savior — as you have done, Mr. Dietz, in the hardness of your heart — God will withdraw his convicting, pleading spirit and let them worship the antiChrist and his agenda as they always, subconsciously, wanted to do.
God will someday give the whole world up “to a depraved mind” (Romans 1:24, 25,28).
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville