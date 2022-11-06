Elect more Democrats
Increasing property taxes are a major problem for homeowners in Latah County.
Although Idaho has recently had budget surpluses, the Legislature has not taken this opportunity to provide property tax relief, but instead has chosen one-time income tax rebates, and tax cuts for businesses and wealthy residents.
David Nelson, our state senator, has worked to try to reduce property taxes by increasing education funding since school districts rely too heavily on property taxes. Nelson has been one of the few legislative voices promoting this relief, as there are too many Republicans in the Legislature who only talk about property tax relief with no action.
It remains to be seen if the Legislature follows through on the recently promised funding for public schools.
At the county level, Commissioner Tom Lamar met with our local legislators last December to tell them that property tax relief was essential and that funding transportation infrastructure and education will help lower our local property taxes.
Lamar and Nelson understand how to lower property taxes.
Medicaid expansion is another issue where Lamar and Nelson understand how county budgets are affected by legislative decisions.
We need to reelect them both and also elect more Democrats who will work on this issue, real issues, instead of the Republican cultural red herrings — such as jailing librarians and stopping drag shows — that create division and distract voters.
Join me in voting for David Nelson, senator, Legislative District 6 and Tom Lamar, Latah County commissioner.
Diane Prorak
Moscow
Mitchell’s an extremist
In 2020, I ran for the Idaho House. My opponent was Brandon Mitchell, a self-described moderate Republican. He assured voters that he was interested in listening and learning from his constituents.
I admit he won fair and square, even if he asserts that voter fraud is a significant problem in Idaho. I hoped that he’d stay true to his word and be a thoughtful conservative voice.
On the very first day of the 2021 legislative session, Rep. Mitchell signed on to the “Idaho Conservative Agenda” and appeared in a press conference that was very clearly orchestrated by the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Any hopes that my former opponent would be an independent thinker were dashed. Mitchell’s 2022 rating from IFF was 73% favorable, markedly higher than his running mate, Rep. Lori McCann’s 38% or outgoing Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy’s 45%.
There are countless examples of votes he made that were extreme and illogical, including his deciding vote to kill federal grant funding to expand preschool in Idaho. The grant was supported by Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo.
Yet Mitchell and the IFF believed they knew more about it. They claimed it would bring critical race theory to toddler classrooms.
If he’d bothered to ask for examples of the project at work, he’d have heard about how successful and CRT-free the program is in Juliaetta.
Now he says we need to improve reading scores for Idaho students. Gosh, wherever might this work begin?
If you value thoughtful and independent representation, vote for Tim Gresback.
Dulce Kersting-Lark
Moscow
Responding to Bundy
Ammon Bundy, I was born and raised in Idaho. I graduated from both high school and University of Idaho with honors. I have worked all my life, am now retired and (gasp) I own a gun.
I am one of those so-called liberals you want to kick out of Idaho. I have never been arrested, and I have never received any federal assistance, unlike you getting federal subsidies for your Arizona corporate fleet business. I have many Democrat friends that have also lived and worked in Idaho all theirs lives. Your assumption that liberals are nonworking layabouts is both ignorant and insulting to both those that are on assistance and those of us that are not. ...
You want to kick out native Idahoans when you aren’t even native yourself. ...
The majority of people on “welfare” are children.
The highest Medicaid expenditures per person are for those 65 and older, or physically or developmentally delayed. ...
The largest population and the most expensive population of Medicaid recipients are not even in the workforce. ...
You are running for office, not because you want to better the lives of Idahoans but as a personal vendetta. ...
I want you to know that I am more than happy to pay taxes for the greater good. ...
What would make me happy is to have a return to more respectful political discourse, honesty instead of false, ignorant, hypocritical propaganda and empathy for all, not just those who agree with you.
Denise Walk
Lewiston
Vote Lamar, Bohman
We are fortunate that Tom Lamar and John Bohman are running for county commissioner, Districts 2 and 3, respectively. Both candidates are very qualified and well suited to the needs of Latah County.
Lamar has served as our commissioner since 2015 and has demonstrated an outstanding work ethic, problem solving and leadership. He understands the unique needs of rural communities and has focused on promoting local businesses and agriculture, job training, families and health care for all. Lamar understands our citizens often have divergent views. He takes the time to listen to all and gathers the necessary information to make a fair and informed decision. His ability to bridge gaps is unique and is sorely needed in today’s world.
Bohman was born and raised in Troy and is a third-generation operator of the family farm. He understands the challenges faced by small businesses and rural families. Bohman also understands the value of serving his community as evidenced by his 25 years as a volunteer with the Troy Fire Department and nine years with the Latah Farm Service Agency County Committee. His understanding of small communities and willingness to give back will make him a truly effective county commissioner.
We look forward to voting for Tom Lamar and John Bohman and hope you will, too.
Steve McGeehan and Kathy Beerman
Moscow
Vote for change
... Our two-party system is not governing effectively. I suppose one could come up with all sorts of reasons — money, power, ideology and politics — but what should mostly concern all of us right now is how to break this apparent deadlock.
The basic principle upon which our constitutional democracy is based is the election of candidates who will represent all their constituents and that is not happening. It appears to me that the majority of our elected representatives represent their party regardless of their constituents. For the most part, the parties can’t agree on much of anything.
A successful democracy requires meaningful negotiations, compromise and concessions by all parties. ...
If and when this situation will run its course is difficult to predict. It certainly will not be ended by the many career politicians who currently occupy Congress, some of whom are now running for reelection.
One way to effect change is for everyone to vote and vote for candidates who show a willingness to compromise> Study the candidates and vote for change.
We should all have an even deeper concern for the seriousness of this situation. That is the danger the continuation of this political stalemate poses to our democracy.
I urge you all to read “How Democracies Die” by Stephen Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, published in 2018.
It is a very sobering account of how democracies in other countries have failed — sobering because of the similarities posed by our ongoing events.
Vote — and vote for change.
Bud R. Van Stone
Lewiston
In ‘Jeopardy’
What is wrong with KHQ-TV?
Once again, they have interrupted “Jeopardy’s” Tournament of Champions to air Gonzaga basketball. I love basketball as much as anyone, especially when Gonzaga is playing, but it also airs on KHQ’s SWX station. SWX also airs on DISH and other platforms.
I have complained to KHQ in previous years. One time, I was told nobody knew why. Last year, I was told it may have been because of commercial income. I would think that commercials that air on “Jeopardy” pay a lot more to KHQ then any commercials that might air on SWX. Do they even show commercials?
This is another example of corporate greed and I find it disgusting.
R. G. Nourse
Clarkston
Stop Trump now
“It’s the economy, stupid.”
That expression of inescapable political reality was the credo that guided Bill Clinton’s successful presidential campaign.
Today we’re still at 8%-ish inflation (which would be 16%-ish if computed using the traditional cost of goods method).
Local gasoline prices were already back to a $60 fill-up before OPEC+ announced production cutbacks and higher prices.
That two for $5 deal at Arby‘s that became two for $6 is now two for $7.
Avista raised our “Comfort Level” pro-rated payment.
We seniors are getting an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment, but there’s no reason to believe that’s from hard money rather than more deficit spending, federal borrowing and pyramid scheme-like dependence on the currently employed.
And it’s not enough to keep pace.
“Energy costs last month were up 19.8% compared to September of last year. Food prices were up 11.2%,” notes Tom Wrobleski at SILive.com.
Federal Reserve rate hikes mean more of your tax dollars are servicing the federal debt.
As journalist Matt Taibbi illustrated, that could mean “as much as $15 billion in payments just to, say, JP Morgan Chase.”
We’re taking it in the pocketbook while they’re raking it in.
These are the things that cost the party in power votes.
They’re also the things former President Donald Trump will campaign on.
Their roots lie in deficit spending.
Stop cheering for bills that include deficit spending. Start demanding that Congress end it. Both parties need to hear that message.
Stop Trump now.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin