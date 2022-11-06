GOP targets Social Security
I’m 68 and haven’t collected Social Security yet because I’m going to need all I can get.
Yet so many Idahoans are going to vote for Russ Fulcher and Mike Crapo just because they’re Republicans and stand with us “rugged individualists” against Democrats.
Fulcher and Crapo can hardly be individualists when they are led by the nose by money, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell to vote against most issues that help Idahoans.
These lemmings are against roads, bridges and jobs in this state, against bringing chip manufacturing back to the U.S. and for letting us smaller folk pay the lion’s share of taxes instead of corporations and the wealthy chipping in even 15%. ...
And they are willing to turn some inflation into a full-blown depression by hijacking the U.S. budget to chop down and eliminate Social Security. Let’s not fail to mention how many Republicans supported Vladimir Putin at the beginning of the Ukrainian War, McCarthy’s threat to reevaluate that or, of course, Ric Scott’s plan to redo (eliminate) Social Security.
Don’t think you can sway them afterwards. They’ve proven themselves to be the lemmings they are, and will follow their leaders, not their constituents.
Try voting for a Democrat just this once. It will probably save Social Security. If you don’t agree with the way things are going, you can always change back in two years.
After that, with what Republicans are doing in states across the country, you might not have to vote at all.
Thomas Balogh
Moscow
Reelect Mitchell
The election is almost here, and the closer it gets the more we see all types of tall tales and outright deceptions. Don’t be fooled. The latest attack ads are funded by a political action committee with money coming out of California and a PAC funded by elected Democrats.
These ads are not only deceptive, but they are also factually false.
Please look at “funded by” on all correspondence you receive in the mail to see who is behind sending you the pamphlet you received.
This election, running for state representative of Legislative District 6 House seat B is Brandon Mitchell. He is a proud foster parent and has always stood up for our youth in the foster care system.
On his platform, Mitchell has been open about his view on how to address property tax relief, education topics and keeping our voting system fair for all. His top three issues are: protect our individual freedoms, education and fight to keep spending in line to help bring taxes down.
Tuesday, vote yes for Brandon Mitchell. We need a representative like him in Boise to fight for the citizens of Idaho.
Claudia Dalby
Viola
Cowardly Republicans
The GOP is being controlled by deranged, greedy and power-hungry extremists with the help of Fox News and other right-wing propaganda machines. There are a number of well-known Republicans nationwide who are decent and respected who are speaking out against the extremism in an effort to save our democratic republic form of government. Sadly few are in office or running for office.
There are between 200 and 300 Republicans running for office who are election deniers.
During this awful Donald Trump-led period I’ve thought that surely there are decent Republicans among my friends and acquaintances who will speak up and call out the disgusting liars and saboteurs. But I can hear a pin drop.
Where is the pride in this “shining city on a hill?”
Even with its many problems, it is the experiment in democracy with the most hope of being a successful government of, for and by the people. Apparently many Republicans are willing to throw that hope away because they value party much more than country.
Yes, inflation — mostly caused by corporate greed, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine — is a problem. But while the filibuster-constrained Democrats are working as hard as they can for solutions, Republicans only want to play politics.
I have hope that these cowardly Republicans will do the right thing in the privacy of the voting booth. If they don’t or if too many indifferent Democrats don’t bother to vote, read up on fascism — because that’s where we’re headed.
Alice Jacobson
Lewiston
Recommends Seubert
Before retiring, I practiced law in Lewiston for nearly 50 years. Hopefully there are a few folks who still remember me and would put some trust in what I have to say.
I am writing in support of retaining Judge Karen Seubert as magistrate.
The magistrate position is difficult. Decisions must be made on the specific facts of a specific situation. Those decisions may seem unfair to the person receiving the adverse decision. But it is so important to know that no one decision defines the deciding judge.
Seubert is an extremely well-qualified judge. She practiced in my office for several years and I know her well. Ask any attorney you know and I am confident that they will agree with me that Nez Perce County is fortunate to have Seubert as magistrate.
She is a pillar of her church, a happily married wife and mother of three children of her own and two foster kids.
She has volunteered for the community orchestra.
Personally and professionally, Seubert does not hesitate to get involved.
She is polite and respectful of those who appear in front of her. She understands the limits of the authority she has been given and thoughtfully gives her opinions.
I care about Seubert and I care about the Nez Perce County courts.
I know losing Seubert as a magistrate would be a significant loss to both.
Please vote yes to retain Karen Seubert as Nez Perce County magistrate.
Garry W. Jones
Spokane
Retain Seubert
As a practicing lawyer, I have had my share of judicial decisions I have disagreed with, both as an observer and as a participant. What the public, the lawyers and participants in the legal system should expect of a judge is someone who listens to both sides, applies the law in an even-handed fashion and does so with courtesy and diligence.
These are the qualities of Judge Karin Seubert.
Please vote to retain Judge Karin Seubert.
Thomas Callery
Lewiston
Supports Gottschalk
From my understanding, last year’s tax bills were printed in error. I would rather have an accountant in charge of our taxes than a banker.
Peggy Gottschalk is that accountant.
She has the accounting degree required for Latah County treasurer, the necessary accounting expertise and proven experience to better serve the taxpayers.
She has experience and knowledge working within Idaho Code, and years working with clients and the public. She will ensure transparency and accountability in the treasurer’s office. She is honest and totally committed to providing quality and accurate accounting practices.
As county clerk candidates pointed out, there is a need for transparency, budget reports and accountability in the county. With transparency, taxpayers would be aware of tax bills printed in error with the incumbent in charge. The four years of on-the-job training didn’t help the incumbent and we cannot provide four more years of training.
Latah County taxpayers deserve a treasurer with the needed qualifications and expertise to prepare and submit accurate tax bills.
Gottschalk has the proven experience to lead and work efficiently with the other accounting staff. She will work diligently with other county officials to protect taxpayers’ money and taxpayers from increased property taxes, which has not been the case the past four years.
It is time to have an accountant as Latah County treasurer and Peggy Gottschalk is our best choice.
Jana Schultz
Moscow
Send Foreman to Boise
I am a native Idahoan, who grew up and was educated in Nez Perce County. I’ve lived the last 45 years residing, working and thriving here in Latah County.
I’m calling out those in the Republican Party and all others who are eligible to vote to rise up and vote this election.
And when you do vote, do not give those who would continue to manipulate and bend the Idaho Constitution more time in office.
The COVID-19 years have brought misery, heartbreak and bankruptcy upon small businesses and the people of Idaho in general.
Vote for a return to conservative principles and programs and to a strict interpretation of the Idaho Constitution.
Emergency powers as presently defined by Idaho statutes need to be refined.
Current elected incumbents have proven during the past two years that they can’t or won’t stand up to the governor.
It is time to send a person with true courage and clear vision, whose goals include conservative principles, ideals and programs back to the Idaho Senate.
Vote for Dan Foreman, Idaho Senate, Legislative District 6 on Tuesday.
Tom Blewett
Genesee
Elect Carter-Goodheart
I heard that Trish Carter-Goodheart was running for Legislative District 6 House seat A.
And last week, I had the chance to attend an event where I could meet her and hear her speak. I was impressed by her background, views and her thinking about solutions to the issues we face.
This is a sincere person who cares about family, community, children, education and women’s health issues, and she has the life experience and values that will work for us well in Boise.
She represents the values of the majority of the people Legislative District 6 regarding education, health care, wise use of taxpayer dollars and the well-being and rights of women, which are under direct attack by the Idaho Legislature.
We can’t afford not to send her to Boise.
Karen Jennings
Moscow
Retain McCann
Please join me in voting for Lori McCann for the Idaho House of Representatives, Legislative District 6, seat A.
I have known McCann for more than 35 years and find her to be a most energetic, hard-working, positive can-do person.
No challenge is too much for McCann.
Her many years of experience as a local business owner, legal educator and rancher perfectly fit the needs of District 6.
She has and will continue to support the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College.
McCann has proven herself as a concerned, sincere, reasonable and approachable state representative. Let’s send her back to Boise. She will be working for us.
On Tuesday, please vote, and vote for Lori McCann.
Dale Alldredge
Lewiston