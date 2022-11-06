Getting fleeced
Prior to Ronald Reagan’s trickle down theory, a one-earner family could live somewhat comfortably in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Since that time, the politicians and corporate America have fleeced the workers enough that it is difficult for two earners to afford ownership of a home.
A living wage in Idaho is approximately $20 per hour. That living wage makes it so you can afford to rent a two-bedroom home or apartment.
Have you noticed that your children and grandchildren may never be capable of buying their own homes? The minimum wage in Idaho is currently about one-third of the calculated living wage.
I believe this is much more important than any other issue that your politicians are promoting. The problem appears that they are not promoting anything. They are simply spreading fear of nonexistent problems and pretending only they can fix them. We must be quite stupid to accept such as normal.
Douglas Thornton
Lewiston
Chooses Smiley
Landslides of political ads, email solicitations and signs tell us an election nears. Politicians seek reelection; wannabes seek office.
Do our representatives do anything for us Americans? Show us the evidence.
We know what the elected representatives and government agencies do to us — taxes, crippling inflation, dis- and misinformation, spying on and monitoring us, wars, floods of rules and freedom-stifling regulations, and almost complete shredding of the Bill of Rights.
Lyndon Johnson made war on North Vietnam — 83,000 Americans died.
Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford continued that conflict. There was a smaller conflict in Grenada in 1983. President George H.W. Bush had the Persian Gulf War of 1991, massacring Shiites and Kurds.
Bill Clinton and the first Bush colluded with Europe to allow destruction of Bosnia in 1992.
Claiming Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction,” George W. Bush attacked Iraq. While Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice assured us that the WMDs were real, no proof of WMDs was ever found.
As 2022 wanes, China Joe Biden promises to hire 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents to ensure that we pay every dime we owe, while allowing fentanyl merchants, spies, troublemakers and enemies of America free entry via our southern border.
CJ sends hugely expensive military armament to Ukraine without regard to U.S. defense if we are attacked. ...
With fuel costs skyrocketing, Biden sells oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China.
Good luck finding a politician worthy of your vote.
Patty Murray is not.
I choose Tiffany Smiley.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Four community servants
Local political offices are very important, serving the lifeblood of our community. I encourage everyone to vote and support the excellent people offering to be public servants and to listen to our concerns.
Tom Lamar has served as Latah County commissioner since 2015 and has served our community in other roles for many years. He is a dedicated conservationist, a champion of rural communities and an advocate of health care for everyone.
John Bohman is running for Latah County commissioner this year because he wants to focus on family issues, education, safe highways and affordable health care. He is the third-generation operator of his family farm on Little Bear Ridge, east of Troy.
BJ Swanson has been Latah County treasurer since 2018. She is a retired commercial bank vice president with more than 30 years of experience in management, budgeting, financial analysis and commercial real estate. Her exceptional skills and expertise are unrivaled.
Alexis Kim is running for Latah County clerk. She has worked in the auditor’s office for more than three years. She is nonpartisan and eager to engage with constituents to improve county systems.
I encourage you to vote for Lamar, Bohman, Swanson and Kim. They are committed to listening to constituents’ concerns and finding reasonable solutions.
Myron Schreck
Moscow
You call this art?
In the paper Thursday was a new art story with paintings by Holly Ashkannejhad. The one titled “Sunday” looked like a dog’s worst nightmare.
He is in water. He has one eye open. Something is or somethings are in his mouth — and human feet.
This is art?
If this had a story, I don’t want to ever read it.
Laura Stilson
Lewiston