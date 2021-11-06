See Sheriff Lamb
“Live PD” star Sheriff Mark Lamb will be in Lewiston tonight as the keynote speaker for “Keep The Shine On The Badge.”
Come out and have a great night listening to Lamb and music afterwards by Ashton Richmond.
Tickets are available online at: https://secure.anedot.com/npcrcc/live-pd-sheriff-lamb or by calling (208) 790-9867.
Nick Woods
Lewiston
It’s the truth
I am an informant. I did witness the valley murders. I was abused in the pedophile ring. My name was Patty Cox. And I write to you from the Asotin County Jail.
The Asotin County District Court judge has kept me in court since March of 2017. ...
The prosecutor stacks charges and juries in my cases. ...
They are both relatives of those — including officers — who have lied about me in trials.
As I have told the community before, I have been denied an attorney who is not connected. I am forced to represent myself.
Asotin County allows judicial misconduct, harassment, prejudice of judge, bias, nepotism, intimidation, discrimination, lies, deception and cover up.
It’s the good old boy system.
Katherine Rose Warriner
Clarkston
Why breach the dams?
I am concerned with the amount of money that Fish and Game is requesting to spend. For that amount of money, they can hire a helicopter with a big net and scoop up that mess and feed it to the sharks. They can do that for seven days and then the Army Corps of Engineers can sink that island, which should have been done a long time ago. Forty years ago or more the Corps built facilities below every dam and hired people to staff them. When fish were too tired or too small to climb the ladder, they were hauled in trucks to the next dam.
Two weeks every year, the Corps stopped barging on the river and hired private contractors at each and every dam to inspect the locks. I am familiar with how this works as my son was employed as a contractor for many years.
Why breach the dams when they are the only sustainable electrical power to the Northwest and our water supply for all of the fires around us?
This guy who started all of this — does he even have a fishing license? The people who like to talk about breaching the dams just like to yap to get their names in the paper. Wise up, people. This is all political.
Dolores Moore
Clarkston
Checklist for radicals
The headline “Far-right anti-government group growing” that appeared in a recent Lewiston Tribune gave me a good laugh. The article was about Ammon Bundy and his moronic fan club. But the reason the headline was funny was because essentially every Republican today is off-the-rails radicalized.
Most Republicans today shun factual reality, democratic representation and, essentially, all moral and ethical boundaries. The world’s watching the GOP gleefully destroy American democracy with its lies and misinformation.
So here’s a short checklist you can use to determine if you’re far-right-wing radicalized:
If you think Fox News employs more than one journalist, you don’t know what fact-based news looks like, and are likely radicalized.
If you think the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol was anything other than a terrorist attack on the United States and our democracy, you are radicalized.
If you think masks and vaccines are an issue of freedom, you are radicalized.
If you think you have the right to stop a woman you don’t know from getting an abortion, you are radicalized.
If you think Joe Biden is not a legitimate president, you are radicalized.
If you think man-made climate change isn’t real, you are radicalized.
If you think the Proud Boys, the Oathkeepers and the 3 percenters are anything other than white nationalist terrorists, you are radicalized.
If the notion of a second U.S. civil war sounds reasonable to you, you are a terrorist in the same vein as al-Qaida, the Taliban and the Bundy family.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
How Greedy
In her excellent letter busting the Idaho Freedom Foundation for its campaign to destroy public education in Idaho, Norma Staaf of Stites asks: “When did defunding schools become a conservative value?”
Having recently reached the age of 60 myself, I will venture an answer to Staaf’s question.
One of the most shameful hypocrisies within my lifetime is the current trend of older Americans sucking at the public teat all their lives without so much as a peep, but then crying “socialism” and “government tyranny” once they and their own children no longer need public schools, have their homes paid off, and are receiving free government health care via Medicare.
Is this what’s behind the current campaign to harass and take over school boards, too?
IFF’s bogus libertarianism is based on a greedy pipe dream of getting rich if only you could pay desperately poor workers $2 an hour to work in dangerously unsafe conditions while destroying the planet and poisoning our air and water and bodies — without any accountability or enforcement.
Despite not having children myself, I happily pay taxes to ensure that other people’s children have the opportunity to attend decent and hopefully well-funded and solidly-staffed public schools, to include the various clubs, sports and activities that make school more than just memorizing facts and taking standardized tests. I likewise enjoy paying taxes to support public libraries, parks, swimming pools and all the other public goods that I myself enjoyed when I was growing up.
Chris Norden
Moscow