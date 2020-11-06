Public was misled
The residents of Asotin County and the city of Clarkston have been misled.
Last year the county held town hall meetings concerning the need for a new jail. ...
The possible locations presented were the industrial park on Evans Road or county-owned property at Sixth Avenue and Evans Road. The latter was preferred due to the fact that the county already owned the property and would not need funds to purchase property for the new jail. ...
Based on this information, the residents of Asotin County voted to raise sales tax to pay for the new jail.
On Oct. 20, it was learned that the county commissioners have agreed to purchase land at 14th and Fair in the city of Clarkston to build the new jail. ...
Commissioner Chris Seubert says they were transparent by making the announcement before the election. Does he not realize that ... most people had voted by the time the announcement was made?
As to cost, instead of building on land the county owns, they will instead pay the seller of this land $1.4 million. ...
The neighborhood includes two multiple-unit apartment buildings, mobile home parks, two day care centers and Walla Walla Community College. This is not anything like the location that was pitched to the public before the vote to fund the jail. It is definitely the wrong location to build the jail. ...
Any further action to obtain this property and build a jail at 14th and Fair needs to stop. ...
Kelly Blackmon
Clarkston