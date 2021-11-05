Oversight?
Ah, yes. Ever the self-promoter, Priscilla Giddings, felt the need to pander to her base by repeating the debunked “good guy with a gun” argument in the wake of the Boise Towne Square Mall shootings.
It’s strange that she failed to mention the convicted felon in the illegal possession of a firearm (that the police were aware of) who started this massacre. A mere oversight, perhaps?
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Get well, Dale
I miss sports writer Dale Grummert’s coverage of the Washington State University football team. He has such a great talent to weave a story into any game coverage. Whether it was a big win or loss, Grummert could focus on a specific angle of the game and draw even a casual fan into the story. I appreciate his weekday postgame commentary and look forward to what aspect of the game he is going to cover or how he can write about a loss in a positive light. He never fails to do an excellent job.
I hope he gets healthy soon. And how about a new mug shot with a little smile?
Steve Allen
Pullman