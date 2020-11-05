Freedom under assault
Many of the Democratic “hard core” rioters belong to revolutionary organizations, which are trying to destroying America.
They are socialists or Marxists whose goal is overthrowing the government.
They are a cultural revolutionary mob pursuing the total transformation of modern society to an unattainable utopia.
Some Democrats want to destroy families and religion, because socialism demands that people be loyal only to the government.
Democratic mob leaders have said, “It’s OK to steal from people who have more than you do.”
The mob does not take “just” a possession when they loot or destroy; they take away all the years of hard work required to own that possession.
Yet, Democrats have repeatedly called for committing crimes as vengeance for untrue systemic racism.
Meanwhile, research indicates, the USA may be the least racist country in the world.
A radical Democrat intentionally drove his pickup into a motorcyclist for the sole purpose of killing a white person. He stated, “If Trump and white people are going to create a world like we are living in, then people are going to have to die.”
In other words, do not blame the criminals. Blame the laws they are breaking and the police enforcing those laws.
This is not going to end when COVID-19 is over. Democrats will say: Listen, we need to take away your constitutional rights, but only until we solve global warming and racism.
Many Democrats are assaulting freedoms.
Preserving our freedoms should have been the biggest rationale for your vote.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Biden’s plan for you
The big money that runs the world, aka the establishment, has a problem — deplorables.
The deplorables pollute, use resources, and eat, which is a persistent aggravation to Bill Gates and to the establishment.
The cause?
1. Too many deplorables.
2. Too much liberty.
The solution: Use a fictitious virus (COVID-19 has never been isolated) to justify worldwide lockdowns.
The benefits:
1. Lockdowns destroy businesses and individual liberty.
2. As the population’s general health has worsened because (a) we eat processed food void of nutrition instead of fresh food, (b) genetically modified organisms have been forced on the public and (c) our immune systems have been compromised, many deplorables have died of depression, isolation and suicide.
Joe Biden’s handlers are planning:
1. Indefinite lockdown.
2. Mandatory masks.
3. Mandatory vaccinations (drug companies are not liable for harm vaccines cause).
4. Welfare checks for the unemployed.
Welfare fosters dependence. Next will come Biden’s “Declaration of Dependence” on the government. Forget civil rights — they’re gone with the wind.
You like this? If Biden wins, that’s what we will face.
Donald Trump is a narcissistic loudmouth. He’s no prize. His main positive, and it cannot be overstated, is that he’s not part of the establishment. His opponent is infinitely worse.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston