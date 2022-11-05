Politicians never represent your interests. They see themselves as “lawmakers” because making laws gives them power and control over the people they are supposed to represent. They measure success by how many laws they pass, even though we already have more than enough laws. Laws are the opposite of freedom and politics is the opposite of democracy.
Political parties need to under-deliver on their campaign promises so they can use them to raise funds again next time. Solving our problems would not be in their interests.
Our political system nationally extracts billions of dollars from the pockets of workers each election cycle and gives that money to the political media establishment to tell us what a great job politicians are doing or going to do for us.
Most legislation passed by Congress is bipartisan only because they all have hundreds of pages of little gifts and some big gifts for each member’s supporters and both parties already represent the same financial interests.
I am running for governor of Idaho as a representative of the people.
I am not a politician, have actual rational solutions to our problems and a desire to take Idaho forward to the future instead of back to the past.
Paul Sand
Libertarian candidate for governor of Idaho
White Bird
Mitchell is pro-life
We received some mailed flyers that maligned candidates and promoted a false narrative about the abortion bill in Idaho.
Fear-mongering and mudslinging is not helpful. The need to push false narratives and slander weakens the sender’s arguments. Honest expression of a candidate’s stand on issues and qualifications would be more helpful in choosing how to vote.
Far from being a threat to women, Brandon Mitchell believes all life is sacred.
He supports women’s health and well-being. Mitchell supports small business, family values and better educational opportunities for our children. He is a good listener if you want to present your case to him. He is ready to help constituents if you contact him.
Idaho law states that abortion early in a pregnancy that is the result of reported rape or incest is permitted.
Late-term abortion is permitted when the life of the mother is threatened.
Miscarriage is not abortion.
There are legal requirements for abortions to be performed by licensed professionals. There is a requirement for counseling, ultrasound verification and a 24-hour waiting period.
None of this endangers women.
Abortion is not birth control. There are several easy ways to prevent pregnancy without killing unborn children.
Kathy Gray
Moscow
Voting illegally
To finish the problem for Marlene Schaefer’s letter, she should have added that now Jose Illegal goes to the polls and votes illegally, which is the biggest problem.
This how the last election was won. It gave the numbers.
That’s why we have open borders now.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Voting is your power
I am so tired of the GOP claiming to be the party of freedom while the supermajority in the Idaho Legislature acts as the morality police for all of us, legislating away our autonomy and freedoms to be who we are, love who we want to love and make our own decisions about what’s best for our own children and families.
They have assumed responsibility for defining exactly when life begins and how we each should pursue life, liberty and happiness according to their rules.
We are all different, and we should celebrate those differences and let people live their lives to the fullest without infringing on their rights and freedoms.
Extremists refused to wear masks to protect themselves and others during a pandemic, claiming masks were an infringement of their personal freedom and rights. How do they not see the irony when they refuse to understand why we feel they are infringing on our personal freedoms and rights?
We should all have the freedom to control our own bodies and our own lives.
Your vote is your power. Use it.
Young people are turning out in record numbers as voters. Join them by registering and voting on Tuesday.
Vote for Democrats. They are the ones who really care about protecting your freedoms and rights.