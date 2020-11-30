Oil brings violence
There’s a lot of history that’s being glossed over in the press concerning the horrific situation in Ethiopia. Granted, the region has been separated ethnically and religiously, but the breakaway state of Eritrea and the colonies of Somalia and Djibouti were formed after the discovery of the largest pure sweet crude oil reserves in the world.
Right under the horn of Africa lies the western shores of the Saudi oil fields. Drill straight down and you can empty the resources that the Saudis believe they own and their western allies are privy to.
For the past 20 years, the Chinese have been making inroads within the region (Sudan is a horrible example of the same groups vying for resources), looking to secure mineral rights for their growing empire.
Ethiopians now have massive contracts with the Chinese Poly-GCL to extract oil and gas. Not that there’s a holy side in the fight, but it looks like Ethiopian Christians would be brought to great wealth by the Chinese contracts, while all fingers point to Saudi-backed militia fighting against the Ethiopian central government.
This is a greatly oversimplified explanation because there are western oil companies working with the Ethiopian government as well as others.
Yes, there is a horrendous ethnic conflict happening. But it wouldn’t be happening without very large sums of money at stake. People don’t sell their souls for grain and cattle.
Chris Rousseau
Clarkston
Wear the masks
David Eri Williams (Nov. 22) asserts there is no scientific evidence showing that wearing masks reduces person-to-person spread of SARS-CoV-2. I challenge his assertion. ...
In late June 2020, Chu et al. published a meta-analysis of 172 observational studies across 16 countries and six continents (The Lancet). While there were no randomized trials to review (such a trial would be unethical and logistically impossible to execute), the association between masks and protection against SARS-CoV-2 was unequivocal (also for social distancing greater than 1 meter).
SARS-CoV-2 is spread by airborne aerosols. Why is it so difficult to understand that barriers such as masks reduce the probability of transmission?
If Williams does not feel the evidentiary bar is sufficient, he might consider population-level associations. About two weeks ago, I compared data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for per capita caseloads (cases per 100,000 people) from the previous seven days for states with mask mandates in place this fall vs. those that did not.
States with mask mandates had about half the caseloads (average 43 per 100,000) compared to states that did not ... (80.8 per 100,000). If you limit the analysis to states with President Donald Trump’s electoral votes, those with mask mandates (n = 10) still had about half the caseloads (47.4 per 100,000) compared with states that did not (n = 15, 89.1 per 100,000).
Masks are critical to beating the pandemic, saving lives and saving our economy. Be part of the solution — wear the mask.
Douglas Call
Pullman
Masks offer protection
David Eri Williams is absolutely correct when he says most masks cannot directly prevent passage of viruses — viruses are simply too tiny.
However, viruses are not complete organisms; without a host they will die. They need to live in the cells of plants or animals (even microscopic plants or animals) in order to reproduce. They reproduce by giving instructions to their host cells to reproduce the virus along with the reproduction of the host cell.
The coronavirus hitches a ride in respiratory droplets, which we expel with every breath, especially when the droplets are expressed with force as in coughing and sneezing.
People can be unknowingly infected, without symptoms, but actively expelling viral infested droplets. That is why we wear masks — both to prevent inhaling those infected droplets and to protect other people from inhaling our infected droplets.
I realize that people have been confused about conflicting orders to wear or not to wear. Science is not static. Medical scientists are constantly studying and revising their recommendations. But the settled advice of many months now is to wear the mask.
Helen Wootton
Retired family nurse practitioner
Moscow
Something was missing
This Thanksgiving, I am thankful for all the scientists and medical personnel who are providing accurate information in the fight against COVID-19 — unlike Public Health — Idaho North Central District, which spent thousands of dollars on a full page ad and yet not once mentioned the top recommendation by all reputable science, medical, governmental and civic groups — masks.
Marcia Banta
Lewiston