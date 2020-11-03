Kids deserve the best
As a kindergarten teacher in Kendrick and a Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) advocate, I witnessed first-hand the incredible and far-reaching impact early childhood education has had for some of my students.
Did you know that most of a child’s brain is developed by the age of 5? It’s true.
And children develop approximately 700 neural connections per second in their early years. This brain development directly corresponds to a child’s intelligent and future success in life and school.
That’s why early learning is so essential. Yet far too many of our kids in Idaho are missing out.
Children who are not exposed to early learning opportunities before age 5 are left at a distinct disadvantage. Research proves this as well. Children who receive a quality early education are 20 percent more likely to graduate from high school and will go on to earn, on average, 50 percent more than their peers who did not receive a quality early childhood education.
Our kids deserve the best. They are, after all, our future. We must prioritize giving kids and families access to quality early childhood education so more kids have the opportunity to reach their full potential.
Angie Tweit
Kendrick
Defends commissioners
Where were you? Asotin County officials held three public meetings at the Asotin County Fire District’s new building. They stated they had three possible locations — by the Asotin County landfill on property they already own, in the new Port District on Evans Road or in the Clarkston Port District.
A few people have voiced their concerns about the landfill location in the Lewiston Tribune. Either you’re not listening or not involved. The commissioners have been more than fair and transparent.
Stan Wilson
Clarkston
Headline was not civil
Am I the only one who finds the Oct. 30 Cheers & Jeers headline “Covidiot” contrary to the Lewiston Tribune’s Civility Project principles?
Only yesterday, the Tribune reminded us: “Basic civility is listening. It is being patient. It is understanding and accepting political differences. It is even being polite.”
I fail to see anything civil or polite in that headline.
For the record, let me state that I believe Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s Freedom Foundation video is irresponsible and over the top. While I disagree with many of her political statements, I do recognize she has a right to express her thoughts and that she represents the perspective of many Idahoans.
Should she have been called out? Absolutely.
Editorial content and headlines can be pointed and thought provoking without resorting to name calling. I challenge the Lewiston Tribune to walk the Civility Project’s talk.
Elayne Murphy
Kooskia