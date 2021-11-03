What a mess
American Marxism marches on. Police are defunded, fired and assassinated in their cars. Foreign enemies are being armed by the current president while law-abiding U.S. citizens face threats of disarmament and gun confiscation by future gun control legislation.
Deaths by smuggled fentanyl have quadrupled just in the last 10 months while rape and violent crime by illegal aliens has also increased in alarming numbers.
A year ago former President Donald Trump was accused of murdering 200,000 citizens. Yet for 10 months, President Joe Biden has resided in the White House romper room overseeing an additional 511,000 deaths from the virus variants while the Clinton News Network, MSNBC, ABC, NBC and the New York Times have declared: “Nothing to see here, folks.”
Everyone will pay more taxes while facing the fastest growing inflation rate in 34 years.
Millions of jobs are available but few fill them. Why work when the government will pay you not to? Any bank deposit more than $600 will by scrutinized by 87,000 more IRS agents.
Container ships stack up. Orders for items months ago are not being filled. Shortages on shelves are becoming more common.
Always remember that America is just nine meals away from total anarchy.
Yet we’ve been told by Biden the greatest threat of all are Trump supporters, who are half of the country. ...
The person who should take most of the blame for this discombobulated mess is Jill Biden. She lives with the guy and knows better than anyone what’s going on.
John Webb
Reubens
Marxism is coming
Don’t you see?
First the mask mandates came. Then came the vaccination mandates.
Mandate resistors are presumed to believe in personal rights.
That makes them a threat, and therefore a target for cancellation.
No better way to cancel someone than to terminate his employment.
Or better yet, slap them with a bogus legal charge.
Either way, their positions will be backfilled with compliant partisans.
Strangely, health care professionals are a large segment of the vaccine doubters.
Yet they will be fired and or otherwise sidelined when they are needed most. The same goes for law enforcement, military and other public sector employees.
Make no mistake: This is an open purge and straight out of the Marxist playbook (and way beyond Orwell’s wildest imaginings).
Mask mandates were the warm-up.
Vaccination mandates are the sucker punch.
Don’t take my word for it. Study Marxism, and then ask one question:
Who are the 10 most famous Marxists in recent history?
Let me help you out with a few:
Karl Marx, Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Mao Zedong, Pol Pot, Fidel and Raul Castro, Nicolas Maduro and Che Guevara.
Well, you get the idea.
Wake up, America. They’re coming for you.
J.C. Passmore
Elk City