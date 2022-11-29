More than a game
“We better figure it out in these next two years. We can’t afford to continue playing the game like we’re playing it.” — Fox News host Tomi Lahren on Twitter about the Republican Party.
Should one consider the leadership of the United States government, the process of such and the underlying objective, as only a game?
Unfortunately for our country, too many are lost in the true purpose of those we elect to represent us as public servants, addressing our concerns in a competent manner.
This commentator speaks to millions of Americans, solidifying the “game theory” as to what elections are and what the whole point of government is. This certainly is a disservice to her audience. But more importantly, it’s cheapening the view of many toward our country, its government and its effectiveness, helping to create apathy and encouraging disunity.
We must force those who are tasked to inform us to benefit us in our decisions and with the ultimate goal of improving the country to be much better stewards of forwarding the ideals of the true purpose of government.
“The amelioration of the condition of mankind, and the increase of human happiness ought to be the leading objects of every political institution, and the aim of every individual, according to the measure of his power in the situation he occupies.” — Alexander Hamilton (1757-1804), Founding Father and founder of the Federalist Party. The Federalist Party was a conservative political party and was the first political party in the United States.
Erwin Curry
Missoula, Mont.
Glass houses
Danny Radakovich, I read your letters to the editor.
It seems everyone has one.
Everyone knows where you stand as it is basically the same thing over and over.
So, Mr. Radakovich, a question: Are you the Danny Radakovich who in 2014 was reprimanded by the Idaho State Bar for not filing your clients’ appeal briefs on time, causing the clients’ case to be dismissed by the courts?
Did this cause problems for your client?
I’ve always said: Ask the man himself.
Well, enough is enough.
Perhaps you should do as Mike Epstein did until he got caught — write under a false name.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston
Getting soaked
In response to the guest editorial headlined, “In the meantime, our schools get older every day,” I am not trying to be critical. It just seems to me that a large part of the problem is the cost of building schools.
I’ve got to ask: Why would it cost in Clark County, with a population of 1,200, $8 million to build an elementary school? How many children attend this school? Maybe taxpayers need someone with integrity to oversee the building and maintaining of schools.
I do agree there needs to be a better way to pay for schools than to soak property owners, most of whom probably no longer have children in school.
Tim Neumayer
Orofino
Glimpse into the future
I was surprised to learn that Republicans are starting to use ranked choice voting to choose their candidates in their internal primaries.
I thought ranked choice voting appealed only to left-wing types.
One reason I’ve read that many people like ranked choice voting is because it allows everyone to vote for his favorite candidate without worrying his vote will be wasted if his first choice does not win. That’s because if his favorite candidate gets tossed out, then the second choice gets counted as his vote.
Another reason is because ranked choice voting makes campaigning more civil as candidates don’t want to alienate voters by harshly criticizing opponents. While any candidate might be a voter’s first choice, any candidate remaining after the first tally might be any voter’s second choice. So when a candidate gets tossed out, any remaining candidate could now get the votes of voters who listed the eliminated candidate as their first choice.
I guess these reasons make as much sense to right-leaning voters as to left-leaning voters.
I predict it will not be long before ranked choice voting becomes the voting norm in all elections in the United States.
Learning to use ranked choice voting will feel like learning to use a smartphone. At first, it’s a bit intimidating. But as soon as we get used to this new thing, we’ll see it is much more useful and gives us more of what we want than the old thing ever did.
Jeremy Street
Cheney