AP reporting biased
The Rittenhouse report, which headlined the Nov. 20 edition, is a good example of propagandizing while appearing to report the news. The Associated Press claims the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse “became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice.”
Guns — the Supreme Court has ruled firearms can be carried for self-protection. The Second Amendment applies to the Rittenhouse case. Rittenhouse should not have been arrested nor brought to trial.
Vigilantism — There were several other citizens who sought to minimize destruction of businesses by their presence on the streets of Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse was a trained police cadet. There was no definition of what legally constitutes self-defense.
Racial injustice — The Black Lives Matter criminals were white. There were only white people involved in the court trial of Rittenhouse.
Are the Associated Press reporters objecting to the lack of people of various races involved in the trial or are they setting the stage for the Rev. Jesse Jackson to make unrelated comments?
The report makes no mention of the legal errors made by the prosecutor for which the judge admonished him and clarified the grounds for a mistrial. Perhaps Jackson objected that the defendant was not Black and thus the prosecutor’s errors could not benefit the deceased Black Lives Matter criminals who attacked Rittenhouse.
P.S.: The Lewiston Tribune did not get its money’s worth when it bought this AP report.
Jess Stone
Lewiston
Names to remember
Like a lot of people, I’m becoming numb to the eternal plight of the homeless, guilty of dismissing their needs and wishing they would just go away.
Like a lot of people, I feel the need to offer some assistance in their struggle.
Reading about the homeless, I have always wondered why so many of the local churches and organizations are not involved — or if they are, do not receive enough recognition for their work.
This letter is to thank the Lewiston Tribune’s Elaine Williams for the article she wrote on Nov. 21 titled “Churches, organizations offer some help to the homeless in LC Valley.”
Here is a list of helping groups in our area that are working now:
l Salvation Army, 1220 21st St., Lewiston.
l Red Door Kitchen, 10th and Diagonal streets, Clarkston.
l Dinner Church, 701 Bridge St., Clarkston.
l LC Valley Youth Resource Center, 1633 10th Ave., Lewiston.
l Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
l Union Gospel Mission, 419 Snake River Ave., Lewiston.
l LC Valley Adult Resource Center, 1220 21st St., Lewiston.
These are listed in the article (should be read in full) and surely there are more. If we are going to address this problem on the local level, their names and addresses should be published weekly.
If you are wondering where your donations will provide immediate local help, look no further.
Thanks for the heads-up article, Elaine, and also thanks to Mike Kingsley for the effort he is giving to the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.
Dick Mitchell
Lewiston
Falling backward
“We won’t go back” is a Planned Parenthood bumper sticker. If the U.S. Supreme Court upholds draconian laws passed by Texas and other states, including Idaho, we will go back.
We will go back to: dead women, orphaned children, grieving fathers; women with ectopic pregnancies or dead fetuses forced to carry full-term; babies born from incest or rape, children becoming moms; babies born into domestic violence, and children born into poverty.
Outlawing abortion will not stop it. It never has. It will make desperate women take desperate action that maims and kills. The legislator with health insurance, income and housing is not impacted by these laws.
The fetus knows nothing and has never breathed a breath of air. It is the pregnant woman and her family who suffer. If legislators love children and families, where is affordable child care, affordable housing, living wages, education, sex education and free contraceptives? These anti-abortion laws are not right to life, but control of women.
Why is the woman a criminal when a man made her pregnant? Where is his financial support during pregnancy?
Women with means will get safe abortions. These laws punish the poor woman already struggling, maybe with other children. She cannot travel or pay for a safe abortion. She cannot afford another child. Abortion becomes an unwelcome but necessary choice. Legislators don’t care about these situations. It is an appeal to conservative voters for election. ...
The pregnant woman must be allowed to make her own choice.
Linda Pike
Moscow