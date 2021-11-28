End all mandates
It’s time to call out Lewiston’s leadership for refusing to swiftly stop mandates as Adams County has already proven can be done.
Lewiston residents made it clear we will not accept mask mandates. So what makes anyone think the vax mandate is any different? It’s actually a much worse threat due to lack of informed consent regarding the experimental nature of the jab and its invasive, horrific side effects, which amount to Nuremberg Code violations.
In addition to the jab mandate’s egregious violation of civil liberties and the right to bodily integrity, the efficacy of the inoculation has proven to be ill-intentioned. Multiple sources online have determined that fewer than 1 percent of adverse events are actually reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. So the numbers of deaths, injuries and hospitalizations are much higher than shown here: https://openvaers.com/covid-data.
Feckless, underhanded Republicans in name only and Democrats who despise or care nothing for freedom and freedom-loving citizens are failing us on every level of government.
Idaho has long been a bastion of conservative principles and liberty, but controlled opposition has been steadily chipping away at the foundation of our freedoms. When is enough enough?
The tide must turn now back to constitutional standards of leadership. Nez Perce County commissioners must step up to pass an ordinance outlawing mandates of all types.
The slightest encroachments quietly become law by default if we the people remain quiet and fail to reject tyranny in all shapes and sizes.
Angela Beard
Lewiston