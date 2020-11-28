Where do you stand?
With 21 years of military service ( Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans), I never met any subordinate or superior who said they would choose their political party over their duty — not even during social settings.
We talked superficially and then agreed that the politicians better sort out the B.S. and make a decision.
Former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich recently on PBS just stated a true fact: Republican senators and representatives are choosing to support Trump — the loser of the 2020 election — and the Republican Party over the preservation, protection and defense of the U.S. Constitution, which obviously is the better choice).
These Republican representatives of the people refuse to voice their support for the legally, fairly and duly elected next president — Joseph Biden.
Republican voters, via their elected representatives, are unraveling the basic threads of America’s fabric by placing their allegiance to a person and a political party above their allegiance to America.
These people can no longer refer to themselves as patriotic Americans, for their actions — through their silence or support — to ensure the peaceful transition of one elected government to the next elected government is traitorous.
Which group are you with?
The Russians, Chinese and Iranians are laughing. America’s friends are shaking their heads.
My choice is crystal clear. The Iraqi sand is still in my desert boots and camo from 2006, when George W. Bush was president. My American flag is raised.
Ron Lamb
Asotin