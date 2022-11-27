Overfishing is the cause
Overfishing is the cause
One interesting published reference regarding salmon numbers in the Columbia River Basin is this one:
“Salmon and Steelhead Abundance in the Columbia River in the Nineteenth Century,” by D.W. Chapman; which appeared in the ‘Transactions of the American Fisheries Society” in 1986; on pages 662-670.
This reference should likely be available at university libraries or through an inter-library loan made through other local libraries.
This reference contains a graph that shows that the “maximum catch” (harvest) of Columbia Basin Salmon occurred in the early 1880s and has been in general decline since that time.
I’m speculating that this decline documented in the report is likely due to overfishing within the Columbia River Basin, since the decline noted started long before the construction of the four lower Columbia River hydroelectric projects and the four lower Snake River hydroelectric projects.
The declining salmon numbers are a definite concern. But I’m betting that the loss due to hydraulic turbine impacts is relatively small when compared to the loss due to overfishing in both the oceans and rivers and likely destined for our dinner plates.
Gene Spangrude
Walla Walla
Falling on deaf ears
Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever would like to send a huge thank you to the residents who testified at the Nov. 14 Idaho Fish and Game Department meeting. Local residents presented testimony that Fish and Game and the commission have turned a deaf ear on our extremely long whitetail deer seasons.
This will become quite apparent on Dec. 1, when all general season, nonresident “over the counter” tags will be sold online. We haven’t even finished the 2022 hunting season, have no idea what was harvested, yet all of these nonresident tags for 2023 will be sold.
This is four months before the meeting is held to set seasons and harvest quotas, which are usually based on the previous year’s events and data.
Essentially, the public comments will once again fall on deaf ears because general season tags are all sold and chances of changing any season or harvest quota are —yeah, good luck with that effort.
Director Ed Schriever was quoted in the Nov. 16 Lewiston Tribune “... that process doesn’t need to be reopened because it has not yet occurred. Big game hunting seasons will be set by the commission next March following a process in which the public can weigh in.”
Really — four months after Fish and Game already sold the tags.
Big changes are needed. NIWF wants to thank all resident hunters who contacted us and extended their support. We are moving forward on many fronts to make changes to a broken system and ask for your continued support.
Bill Samuels
NIWF president
Orofino
