Complete U.S. Highway 95
The Idaho Transportation Department has been working for years to improve U.S. Highway 95 safety. Part of this work is to reroute the highway from Thorn Creek to Moscow.
Recently, the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition brought forth a lawsuit that has stalled this work. The coalition hired scientists to find wetlands on our property to invalidate the ITD construction permit.
Based on the coalition’s findings, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rescinded the permit for highway construction on our land.
Although work has stopped on a one-quarter-mile section of highway through our property, construction legally proceeds on the 5 miles north toward Moscow.
The coalition is suing to have the highway rerouted north of our property and are using our wetland to stop the project.
Regardless of what route the highway takes north of our property, it will continue to pass through our property. There is no disagreement on the highway route through our property.
We have lived on this property for decades and have seen traffic increase to a point it is unsafe to egress the highway. Each year, there are accidents and sometimes fatalities on this road.
The new highway design improves our family’s safe access to the highway.
While we are sympathetic to all landowners affected by the new highway route, we urge everyone to support the ITD to continue construction on this important safety project before any more accidents or fatalities occur.
Karen Davis-Morris and Bob Morris
Moscow
The enemy within
At the start of World War II, the Japanese military leaders decided not to invade the West Coast mainland because they were very aware of the number of civilians in this country who were armed and knew how to use their weapons.
Their main objective was to destroy this country’s dams, set fire to the forests, destroy oil wells, pipelines and wreak havoc on the supply chain of essentials and eventually destroy America by unraveling its fragile economy.
And now we are at this time in history ready to enter into the year of our Lord 2023 so consider the fact that those who are proud to be called progressives, liberals, environmentalists and socialists are accomplishing what Japan was unable and unwilling to do.
They have allowed an invasion of our southern border, advocated destroying our hydroelectric dam structures and pushed for bad forestry policies that restrict sensible timber harvesting ending up with huge, wild fires.
And this administration has openly been an enemy of oil production and energy independence, which we had just a few months ago.
Finally, we already have restricted ownership of personal firearms in California and Washington. But now Oregon has passed Measure 114, which bans ownership and allows the confiscation of firearms that hold more than 10 rounds made available over 100 years ago — and that includes most semi-automatic handguns.
Our enemy 80 years ago was Japan and now it is within.
John Webb
Reubens
Not Biden’s fault
I would like to add to Nick Gier’s Nov. 16 comment regarding blame for inflation. President Joe Biden does not control pricing at the multi-levels of corporate pricing.
Corporations do.
It started when 100% of eligible individuals refused to get COVID-19 shots in the first 90 days of the outbreak of this virus. An investment broker and a local store manager agreed with this theory.
The result was businesses cutting back on employees, causing a run on unemployment benefits, resulting in stimulus checks issued to all unemployed and those who filed a tax return. And, of course, this brought more federal debt.
With people like dock workers out of work, ships sat in harbors for no reason.
Retail sales slowed due to empty shelves.
Corporate production slowed with fewer employees, resulting in less merchandise available for sale.
As more businesses opened due to some individuals getting the COVID-19 shots, incentives and bonuses were paid to get individuals back to work, resulting in higher prices to pay for these incentives and bonuses and cover lost revenue.
See Accounting 101.
And then there is corporate greed, which has been around for years.
Still, Asotin and Nez Pearce counties, according to the Lewiston Tribune, show 41% and 43.5% vaccinated, respectively, and the U.S. is 68.7% vaccinated. Are the unvaccinated contributing to the continued hospital admissions and deaths?
So, is Biden at fault for higher prices and inflation?
Never.
The unvaccinated and corporations are.
Thank you to all who have been vaccinated.
David Domolecny
Clarkston