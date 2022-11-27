Missed story
Why is it that the Lewiston Tribune prints articles when police are being investigated and/or put on trial for their actions when using force against alleged thieves, carjackers, etc.?
Updated: November 27, 2022 @ 4:58 am
Yet the Tribune did not feel the need to report that on Nov. 20 in Whittier, Calif., 25 police recruits were intentionally mowed down by a vehicle while jogging down the street, leaving many critically injured.
The alleged perpetrator was arrested on attempted murder and released the next day.
Who decided this information was not noteworthy to report? And most importantly, why?
Darlene Burke
Clarkston
Lost capacity
I find it almost comical that the Lewiston-Nez Perce Regional Airport and board think losing a second flight carrying 76 passengers to Salt Lake City is preferable to a single 76-passenger flight to Salt Lake City and a second 76-passenger flight to Denver.
So Lewiston lost capacity by half with Delta and the airport promoted it.
Take any flight out of Lewiston and you lose a full day with both leaving around 1 p.m.
Great job.
Pullman has three flights to Seattle a day.
Years prior when you looked at the parking lot at the Lewiston airport, it was overflowing into the softball field.
Now the parking lot is less than a quarter full.
Marvin Bird
Lewiston
