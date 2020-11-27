Agrees with jail site
On the subject of the Asotin County Jail location, I understand that some folks are upset about how the decision was handled. But that is a conversation for another day.
The 14th Street location is the most functional and cost-effective location. If you want to blame somebody, blame me. I identified that site and reported it to the jail committee almost a year ago.
Don’t take out your frustration on our amazing law enforcement folks who are desperately trying to resolve a huge problem. It’s time for the Clarkston management team to work with the county and get this done now. It’s the right thing to do.
Jack Worle
Clarkston
House will resolve election
Democrats are sure Joe Biden will be seated as president but they are ignoring some facts.
The facts are the vote has been compromised by cheating to the great degree that the vote in many states cannot be certified. Votes for President Donald Trump were hidden and not counted. Biden ballots were printed in secret and ballot-stuffing took place. The Dominion voting system flipped millions of votes and they don’t want to talk about that at all. We saw poll watchers denied entry to watch the process, court orders ignored, thousands of ballots found in the trash, hundreds of affidavits filed by witnesses to these injustices and people involved in the process of certification being threatened with death and harm to family members. ...
The media self-assured Democrat on the street does not know that elections tampered with on this level do not work. The courts will either sort it out or more likely will send the issue to the House of Representatives for a vote as per the 12th Amendment. ...
If this happens, you can expect to see Trump seated for his second term in the White House. This will be as a direct result of Democrats all around the nation who could not help themselves from running dirty elections in their towns and cities. ...
When the House takes the issue on, each state gets one vote and Republicans hold a majority of states. I sense a monumental hissy fit coming from the left in December.
Mike Dietz
Clarkston