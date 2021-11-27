Defends Giddings
If you are an Idaho elected official, never include a link from a publicly published source to an already public, controversial topic on your Facebook page — even though by doing so, you haven’t violated any laws or your elected body’s rules. The following is especially important: Don’t forward that link, particularly if you’ve announced that you intend to challenge Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke in an upcoming election for Idaho lieutenant governor.
Bedke represents the “good old boy” Idaho political network, and an outspoken female such as Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, isn’t allowed to participate.
As the Lewiston Tribune’s spokesman noted (Nov. 17), Giddings, a former combat Air Force pilot, has a tendency to see those challenging her as either “friendlies” or “enemies.”
One would think Marty Trillhaase could sympathize, but he is generally surrounded and protected in his office by “friendlies” and only sees “enemies” as those who disagree with his blatantly liberal, leftist opinions — like this writer.
By the way, this writer is defending Giddings as an individual with an opinion, not as Trillhaase implies, as an acolyte or member of the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Of course, Giddings feels threatened, constantly being attacked on all sides for having any political views and ambitions. Now, she has been sanctioned for “conduct unbecoming” for forwarding an already-public link on her social network page, something done daily by millions.
In this case, 49 House members are guilty of “conduct unbecoming.” And Trillhaase is guilty of “conduct unbecoming” a journalist.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston